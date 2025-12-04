Just Over 1,800 Voters And 41 Candidates In Kerala's Lone ST Gram Panchayat

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 (IANS) Kerala's only Scheduled Tribe gram panchayat and one of the most inaccessible settlements in the state, Edamalakudi is gearing up for a uniquely challenging local body election defined by tough terrain, scattered settlements, and a distinctive demographic profile.

A total of 1,803 voters and 41 candidates will participate in this remote forest panchayat in Idukki district.

Following delimitation and the inclusion of the Kavakkattukudi ward, Edamalakudi now comprises 14 wards, each reserved exclusively for Scheduled Tribe candidates.

The voter list shows an almost equal gender split, with 893 women and 910 men.

The candidate pool mirrors this balance with 20 women and 21 men contesting.

Women's participation stands out this election, with seven wards -- Meenkuthikudi, Nooradaikudi, Parappayarkudi, Thekke Idaliparakudi, Societykudi, Ambalappadikudi, and Kavakkattukudi -- reserved for women, adding a stronger focus on gender representation in the region.

The conduct of elections here, however, remains an extraordinary logistical feat.

With no motorable roads and thick forest stretches separating settlements, polling officials must trek several kilometers carrying election materials to reach all 14 polling booths.

Weather conditions and geographically hostile terrain add layers of difficulty.

To ensure smooth coordination, seven sectoral assistants will manage election operations across the panchayat.

Temporary fencing will be installed at polling booths to facilitate safe and orderly voting.

In addition, the Forest Department's Rapid Response Team (RRT) will provide essential protection to voters and polling staff, given the area's wildlife presence.

Edamalakudi was formed as a separate panchayat in 2010, carved out from a ward of the Munnar gram panchayat.

Even after 15 years, every election continues to highlight the extraordinary challenges of delivering democracy to one of Kerala's remotest and most demanding landscapes.

Munnar, one of Kerala's most prominent hill stations, is renowned for its sprawling tea plantations, cool climate, and rich biodiversity. Located in Idukki district, the region attracts tourists year-round while also supporting a sizeable local population engaged in plantation and service-sector activities.

Administratively, the area falls under the Munnar gram panchayat, which oversees civic amenities, infrastructure development, and welfare programmes across a geographically diverse terrain.

The panchayat plays a key role in coordinating services for both residents and the large floating tourist population. Its jurisdiction includes several remote settlements, making governance and delivery of public services particularly challenging during peak seasons.