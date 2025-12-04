403
Edvoy's Latest Full-Stack Study Abroad App Unifies The End-To-End Admissions Journey For International Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, December 4, 2025: Edvoy has launched a fully integrated app that replaces the traditional agent-driven and paperwork-heavy admissions process with a single digital workflow. Built for scale, the platform unifies course search, documentation, counselling, accommodation and education finance, creating a category that did not exist until now.
The launch arrives at a critical moment where more than 1.8 million Indian students are preparing to move overseas in 2025, yet most still navigate their journey through scattered agents, WhatsApp threads, bank portals and manually uploaded documents that increasingly fail compliance checks. Edvoy's app consolidates the entire journey in one place, supported by multi-stage verification, real-time tracking and access to more than 75,000+ courses across 750+ universities.
The product is shaped by the experience of Edvoy's Founder and CEO, Sadiq Basha, who grew up in Chennai before moving to the United Kingdom as a first-generation international student.
His experience was shaped not by administrative gaps, but by being mis-sold a university place, an issue he later discovered was common among international students. In resolving his own situation and supporting others, he recognised the need for a solution grounded in integrity and transparency. This became the foundation of Edvoy, a platform designed to simplify the application journey and provide students with clear, trustworthy guidance at every stage.
Speaking about the launch, Sadiq Basha said, "I have lived the challenges of studying abroad and know how stressful and confusing the journey can be. International education unlocks opportunities, but the process leading up to it should not feel overwhelming. We built this app to bring everything into one place and to guide students with clarity, transparency and faster responses. Our aim is to make studying abroad simpler and more accessible for every learner."
Despite rapid growth in student mobility, the current study abroad process remains fractured. Students often move between agents, email threads, WhatsApp messages, bank portals and university websites. The Edvoy app replaces this patchwork with a single interface where students can explore more than 75,000 courses across 750 institutions, compare programmes and complete a 100 per cent paperless document upload.
All submitted documents undergo Edvoy's multi-stage compliance review. The workflow detects fraudulent activity and prepares students for CAS and integrity checks, which are now mandatory in major destinations. Students can track the status of their applications in real time, reducing uncertainty and ensuring transparency at every stage.
A standout feature of the app is Genie, Edvoy's AI course matching tool. Genie analyses academic history, English language scores, study gaps, budget and regional rules, then categorises results into three tiers and provides a predictive score for admission likelihood. This helps students identify realistic options within seconds and understand how their profile aligns with institutional requirements.
The app also offers Express Offers for decisions from select institutions within 24 hours. Students can access one-to-one expert counselling, chat instantly with advisors or book video sessions in under a minute. Continuous guidance is available throughout the application, financial and accommodation stages.
To simplify financial planning, the platform supports secure deposit and application fee payments. Students can compare education loans from more than 15 banks and NBFCs, check eligibility instantly and complete the application fully online. Approvals can be obtained in as little as three days.
For accommodation, the app provides access to verified properties across more than 700 university cities. Students can compare options and pre-book their stay directly through the platform.
The new app serves as a single destination for the entire international admissions lifecycle, covering course search, documentation, counselling, financial planning and housing. It also includes a referral programme that rewards users with GBP 250 for every successful enrolment from their referral.
The Edvoy app is now available for download on Google Play and Apple Store. Students, parents and counselors can access the full suite of study abroad tools by installing the application today.
About Edvoy
Edvoy is a student recruitment platform that bridges the gap between quality education and talent. An all-in-one solution, Edvoy simplifies the study-abroad application process for students, education institutions and recruitment partners around the world. Through its recruitment partners and 15 offices worldwide, Edvoy recruits students from South Asia, Africa and MENA. As part of its service, Edvoy partners with over 5500 agent partners globally, who recruit students for over 750 institutions. Since its inception as IEC Abroad, Edvoy has counselled more than 100,000 international students. Headquartered in Manchester, UK, Edvoy continues to transform international student recruitment through technology and innovation.
Our mission
We want to simplify the world of education through technology. We're empowering students to make more informed decisions as they forge their educational paths.
Our vision
We believe everyone has the right to an education. Our technology connects prospective students and education providers through impartial advice. Through innovation, we will make education global.
