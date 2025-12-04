Invest For Better Partners With Wealth Catalyst To Advance Values-Aligned Investing

MENAFN - GetNews)



Invest for Better (IFB), the national nonprofit movement empowering women to invest with purpose, announced a partnership with Wealth Catalyst to accelerate the growth and impact of the Bay Area Invest for Better Hub.

The Bay Area Hub, active since early 2025, has quickly become a vibrant gathering place for women investors, founders, and changemakers across the region. This new partnership between IFB and Wealth Catalyst will deepen programming, broaden community access, and create a model for how regional hubs can integrate education, connection, and action.

Syama Bunten, Co-Founder of Wealth Catalyst and a founding member of the Bay Area Hub's volunteer leadership team, currently serves on IFB's national Steering Committee - a governance body guiding IFB's mission and strategy. Through this collaboration, Wealth Catalyst will lead efforts to expand the Hub's reach and catalyze new opportunities for women to align capital with their values.

“Our vision has always been to make investing accessible, social, and actionable,” said Janine Firpo, Co-Founder of Invest for Better.“Partnering with Wealth Catalyst allows us to take what's already thriving in the Bay Area and bring it to the next level, creating a model for how local leadership drives national impact.”

“This partnership represents what's possible when women lead together,” said Syama Bunten, Co-Founder of Wealth Catalyst and member of the IFB Steering Committee.“The Bay Area Hub has always been about more than events, it's about building confidence, community, and collective power. With IFB's national framework and Wealth Catalyst's focus on activation, we're accelerating a movement.”

Together, IFB and Wealth Catalyst will continue to host gatherings and collaborations that connect women around shared purpose. Helping them move from awareness to action, from wealth-building to wealth-shaping.

About Invest for Better

Invest for Better is a national nonprofit, founded by Janine Firpo and Ellen Remmer, dedicated to helping women demystify investing, grow their confidence, and move money in alignment with their values. With active hubs and circles across the U.S., IFB connects women through education, peer learning, and collective action.

Learn more at

About Wealth Catalyst

Wealth Catalyst is a movement and community founded by Syama & Jonathan Bunten and empowering women to build wealth on their own terms. Through summits, salons, courses, and curated experiences, Wealth Catalyst helps women align their capital with their values - transforming financial confidence into collective power.

Learn more at

