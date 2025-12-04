Associate Professor of Politics and International Relations, Florida International University

I am an associate professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations at Florida International University. My research focuses on the intersection of politics and development in the Middle East. I am the author of the book Iran's Reconstruction Jihad: Rural Development and Regime Consolidation after 1979 (Cambridge University Press, 2020). My articles have appeared in the International Journal of Middle East Studies, Iranian Studies, Middle East Critique, The Middle East Journal, The Muslim World, Third World Quarterly, and others. I am a Non-Resident Scholar with the Middle East Institute (MEI) Iran Program and a Board of Trustees member of the American Institute of Iranian Studies (AIIrS).

–present Associate professor of politics and international relations, Florida International University

2013 Princeton University, PhD Near Eastern Studies

