Eric Gilbertson
- Associate Teaching Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Seattle University
Dr. Gilbertson received B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge, Massachusetts. His masters research focused on developing a safety valve for offshore oil wells in collaboration with Chevron. His doctoral dissertation focused on controlling underwater robots in difficult acoustic communication environments, in collaboration with the Office of Naval Research. Before joining SU Dr. Gilbertson taught at the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology in Moscow, Russia, and at the Seattle Colleges.Experience
- –present Associate Teaching Professor of Mechanical Engineering, Seattle University
