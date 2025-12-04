The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. And The Future Of The Ring Of Fire

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) -formerly known as KWG Resources Inc. (the ""), is pleased with the recent focusing by governments, First Nations and others on the Ring of Fire and their initiatives, including the advances toward infrastructure through road access.

The Company is also pleased with the observations and perspectives of so many others on the future potential which the Ring of Fire presents, most particularly those articulated by Conrad Black in a recent article published on November 29, 2025, in the National Post.

In that article, Conrad Black emphasizes and supports the assessment by Premier Doug Ford of the importance of the Ring of Fire mining region to the Province of Ontario and to the rest of Canada. Conrad Black notes that the western world has allowed itself to become dependent on China as a source of strategic minerals. He also describes the opportunities available for Canada to develop its rich endowment of numerous strategic and critical minerals and for Canada to become an integral part of the global supply chain for many products, with Canada's potential participation ranging from mineral extraction through intermediate processing to advanced manufacturing. He observes that the Ring of Fire has one of the greatest potential concentrations of precious and special metals in the world, including chromite, a mineral which is essential to the production of stainless steel, the production of which is currently dominated by China, noting that the only current sources of chromite in the world are in distant unreliable countries. He concludes that: "Canada's position is unique and enviable and the premier of Ontario and the prime minister are serving the whole country by publicizing these facts and encouraging these developments."

The Company's Observations

The Company endorses Conrad Black's observations and comments. More particularly, the Company believes that rising demand for stainless steel, driven by its versatility and resistance to corrosion, underscores the significance of the chromite deposits discovered in the Ring of Fire – including those held by the Company. The potential for Canada to supply chromite to global markets for decades elevates the strategic value of these deposits.

As these initiatives unfold, the Company believes that Canada stands at the cusp of transforming its natural resource capabilities into a cornerstone of economic strength and security for Canada and for North America.

New Tax Credit for Flow-Through Shares

In Canada's recent federal budget, the introduction of a 30% tax credit for flow-through shares in chromium exploration is, in the Company's view, a substantial additional incentive for investors. This financial mechanism not only encourages participation in natural resource exploration and development but also positions the Company as a key player in advancing these exploration efforts.

Proposed Private Placement

For investors interested in contributing to and participating in this promising venture, The Company is planning a private placement of flow-through shares for its upcoming drilling program at the Black Horse Chromium occurrence, offering an opportunity to engage in what could be a transformative journey for the region. The Company has a current drilling permit for its Black Horse Project with a term open until September 15, 2026. The Company plans to issue a news release in the near future with terms of its proposed private placement.

About The Canadian Chrome Company Inc.

The Canadian Chrome Company Inc. is an exploration stage company that is focused on identification, acquisition, consolidation, exploration, development and evaluation of large-scale deposits of minerals including chromite in the Ring of Fire, as well as other base metals and strategic minerals and, where applicable, support for the development of transportation and electrification links to access remote areas where these deposits may be located.

For further information, please contact:

Bruce Hodgman, Vice-President: 416-642-3575 ~ ...

Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Disclaimer: Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.







