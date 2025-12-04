Supreme Critical Metals Announces Till Sampling Program At Silver Vista Silver-Copper Project, British Columbia

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) -or the) announces that it has engaged SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd.to execute a till sampling program at the Company's road-accessible Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property near Smithers, British Columbia.

The till sampling program will commence in the coming days and is designed to evaluate potential extensions of previously defined silver and copper targets and to support drill planning for the 2026 field season. It is expected to run for approximately two weeks and comprise about 50 samples. The initial stage will focus on mobilization and detailed program design, including compilation of surface geological and geophysical datasets, integration of historical sampling information, interpretation of lidar and UAV imagery, and finalization of sample station locations, logistics, and a comprehensive Health & Safety Plan. An eight-day field program will obtain till samples from priority target areas, with all material processed in accordance with industry-standard QA/QC protocols. Site access will primarily utilize existing roads, with localized plowing as required to maintain safe and efficient operations.

"This till sampling program is an important step in systematically advancing Silver Vista toward drill-ready status," stated Glen R. Watson, President and CEO of Supreme Critical Metals. "The timing of our ramping up of work at Silver Vista is opportune as it coincides with a significant uptick in the value of silver and copper and the increased attention on those precious and critical metals."

The data generated from the till sampling program will be integrated with existing geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets to refine structural interpretations and support the definition of priority drill targets across the broader Silver Vista land package.

Territory Acknowledgement

Supreme recognizes that the Silver Vista Property lies within the traditional and unceded territory of the Lake Babine Nation. We honour the Lake Babine people's enduring connection to this land, and we commit to carrying out our exploration activities with respect, integrity, and a spirit of partnership, guided by respect for Indigenous rights, cultures, and heritage.

About Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property

The Silver Vista Silver-Copper Property is a 4,839-hectare, road-accessible year-round exploration project located near Smithers, British Columbia. The property hosts stratiform, sediment-hosted, stacked silver-copper horizons with bulk-tonnage potential. Historic drilling has returned broad mineralized zones, including 46 metres averaging 48 g/t silver and 0.62% copper, with higher-grade intervals, and multiple untested targets remain across a district-scale mineralized system.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helgi Sigurgeirson, P.Geo, a certified independent professional geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

The historical drilling results referenced above are taken from prior operators' work and pre-date the Company's involvement with the property. A Qualified Person has not verified this data, and Supreme is not treating the historical results as current mineral resources or reserves. These results should not be relied upon and are referenced for illustrative purposes only. Additional work, including drilling and assay verification, will be required to confirm and validate the historical information.

The above-mentioned historical results are sourced from: Baechler, T.G., 2022. Report on Diamond Drilling and Geochemistry on the Silver Vista Property. Assessment Report 39889, British Columbia Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation (filed in the ARIS database).

QA/QC Disclosure

All till samples collected during the program will be handled using industry-standard QA/QC procedures. Field protocols will include the insertion of certified reference materials, blanks, and field duplicates at regular intervals to monitor potential contamination, analytical accuracy, and sampling precision. Sample bags will be securely sealed, labeled, and transported to an accredited laboratory following documented chain-of-custody procedures. The laboratory will conduct internal quality control checks in accordance with its accreditation requirements. Supreme Critical Metals will review all QA/QC results to ensure data quality before incorporating the information into the project's geological database.

About SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd.

SLR is an environmental and advisory services company with over 20 years of experience, providing a wide range of technical and consulting services to clients across multiple sectors. SLR is part of a global network of more than 4,500 colleagues working from over 135 offices worldwide, with a strong focus on building long-term client relationships and delivering practical, value-driven solutions. In Canada, SLR is committed to meaningful engagement and collaboration with Indigenous communities as an integral part of its project work.

About Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

Supreme Critical Metals Inc. (CSE: CRIT) (FSE: VR6) (OTC Pink: VRCFF) is a publicly traded, diversified exploration company advancing a portfolio of high-potential silver, copper, uranium, and gold properties across North America. The Company follows a disciplined, data-driven acquisition strategy focused on mining-friendly jurisdictions with established infrastructure, predictable permitting, and supportive regulatory frameworks.

Additional information about Supreme Critical Metals is available on the Company's website at .

On Behalf of the Board of Supreme Critical Metals Inc.

"Glen R. Watson"

Glen R. Watson

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Glen Watson, President & CEO

Phone: +1 (604) 803-5229

E-mail: ...

LIKE AND FOLLOW

Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, " forward-looking information "). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward‐looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's business plans and operations. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions that have been used to develop such information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to Supreme's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from Supreme's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

###







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Supreme Critical Metals Inc.