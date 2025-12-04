Skin Care Supplements Market Size To Reach USD 6.00 Billion By 2032, Driven By Strong Consumer Demand For Wellness & Anti-Aging Solutions - SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the global Skin Care Supplements Market was valued at USD 3.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 6.00 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 7.79% from 2025 to 2032. This Growth is supported by rising consumer focus on overall wellness, increased acceptance of beauty nutrition, and the strong influence of digital media shaping purchasing decisions.

The U.S. skin care supplements market is set to expand from USD 0.63 billion in 2024 to USD 1.15 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 7.85% during 2025 to 2032. In the United States, online retail expansion, active participation from beauty and nutraceutical brands, and strong social media engagement are shaping market momentum. Globally, rising disposable income, cultural emphasis on beauty, and the adoption of preventive health practices are driving adoption across multiple regions.









Risk of Side Effects and Allergic Reactions May Hamper Market Expansion Globally

One of the main factors preventing the market for skin care supplements from expanding is the potential for adverse effects or allergic responses associated with the active components. Bioactive compounds found in many supplements, such as vitamins A or E, collagen peptides, herbal extracts (ginseng or turmeric), and hyaluronic acid, can have varying effects on different people because of allergies, medical conditions, or medications.

Key Skin Care Supplement Companies Profiled in the Report



Vital Proteins

HUM Nutrition

Nature Made

Nature's Bounty

Garden of Life

NeoCell

OLLY

Amway

GNC Holdings Swisse and additional companies

Segmentation Analysis:

By Ingredients

Collagen was the dominant segment in the global Skin Care Supplements Market share, with a 35.20% share in 2024 due to established benefits for overall skin health, especially firming, elasticity, and hydration. Hyaluronic Acid plays a very important role in the Skin Care Supplements Market growth, as it is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 8.65%. This expansion is driven by the growing interest, popularity, and hypertrophic growth in popularity as a deep hydration solution and anti-aging ingredient, coupled with strong consumer demands for natural science-based products.

By Content Type

In 2024, the Chemical segment dominated the Skin Care Supplements Market trend with a 53.83% market share. The chemical-based segment of the skincare supplement industry holds the largest share as they are rigorously standardized and tested, and also ensures bioavailability to deliver consistent efficacy. The Organic segment is the fastest-growing in the Skin Care Supplements Market analysis, with a CAGR of 8.00%, due to rising consumer demand for clean-label, natural, and toxin-free products amidst increasing consumer awareness around chemical sensitivity.

By Formulation

Tablets & Capsules held a significant market share of 53.40% of the global Skin Care Supplements industry in 2024, as a result of their convenience, stability, precise dose delivery, and ubiquity of use among consumers of all ages. The liquid segment is one of the leading segments in the skin care supplements market, growing at a CAGR of 9.61%. Due to its excellent bioavailability and rapid absorption, and its attractiveness to the young consumers who are looking for more convenient and trendy applications.

By Application

Skin aging is the leading segment in the skin care supplements industry, with a 32.42% market share as it addresses one of the biggest and most visible concerns for consumers starts showing wrinkles, fine lines, sagging, and loss of elasticity of skin. The Skin Hydration segment is the fastest growing in the skin care supplements market as consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of hydrated, plump, and glowing skin, especially due to environmental factors, signs of aging, and lifestyle choices, including dehydration and pollution.

By Distribution Channel

Pharmacies and drug stores have the largest share of the skin care supplements market, at 35.22% share as they are highly trusted by consumers, and being readily accessible and credibly safe spaces. Online pharmacies are the fastest-growing segment of the skin care supplements sector due to the added convenience, broader selection of products, competitive pricing compared to the bricks-and-mortar store experience, and the widely assumed adoption of digital by consumers globally.

By Gender

The female segment is dominating the skin care supplements industry with a significant market share of 70.90% as women make up the highest consumer group for the beauty and wellness category. The male segment is the fastest growing in the skin care supplements market due to shifts in men's grooming habits, increased awareness of skin health, and a cultural shift toward wellness and self-care within the male demographic.

Regional Insights:

As of 2024, the skin care supplement market is dominated by the North American region. A perfect storm of high consumer awareness, sophisticated retail ecosystems, and a multiplicity of strong brands has allowed North America to emerge as the leading force in the supplements-skin health sector.

Europe is the second fastest-growing region in the skin care supplements market trend, with a CAGR of 7.97% due to the increased consumer appetite for natural beauty products, robust regulatory support, and a shift toward preventive wellness products.

Recent Developments:



In June 2025, Amway India launched Nutrilite Triple Protect, a plant-based tablet delivering 100% RDA of vitamin C along with turmeric and licorice extracts to support immunity, skin health, and gut balance. In Jul 2024, Nutraceuticals maker Herbalife India has forayed into the skin care segment under its sub-brand Vritilife. The company launched a skin care range including a Facial Cleanser, Facial Toner, Facial Serum, and Moisturizer. These products are Ayurvedic-based formulations, the company said. Herbalife is aiming to capture 5% of the luxury skincare market in India with this range, Ajay Khanna, MD, Herbalife India, told CNBC-TV18.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



INCIDENCE & PREVALENCE METRICS – helps you understand the scale of skin health concerns globally by analyzing 2023 prevalence rates, supporting demand estimation for skin care supplements.

PRESCRIPTION VS. OTC ADOPTION TRENDS – helps you compare regional dependence on OTC versus prescription-based skin supplements, providing insights into market maturity and consumer behavior.

PRODUCT VOLUME & USAGE FORECAST INDEX – helps you evaluate long-term demand trends with detailed consumption forecasts (2020–2032), enabling strategic production and inventory planning.

CONSUMER HEALTHCARE SPENDING PATTERNS – helps you assess regional variations in per capita spending on skin health, wellness, and supplements, guiding pricing and market entry strategies.

DIGITAL HEALTH & REGULATORY LANDSCAPE INSIGHTS – helps you understand evolving telehealth adoption, e-pharmacy expansion, and regulatory shifts impacting product approvals and marketing claims. MARKET COMPETITIVENESS & GROWTH OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS – helps you identify high-value segments driven by rising consumer awareness, clean-label demand, and personalized nutrition trends.

