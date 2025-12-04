Storagevault Announces Full Exercise Of Over-Allotment Option

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“ StorageVault”) ( SVI-TSX ) is pleased to announce that, further to its November 12, November 25, and November 28, 2025 news releases, in connection with the previously announced offering (the“ Offering”) of listed senior unsecured hybrid debentures (the“ Debentures”), the underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional $7.5 million aggregate principal amount of Debentures at an issuance price of $1,000 per Debenture, for additional gross proceeds to StorageVault of $7.5 million. As a result, the total gross proceeds of the Offering were $57.5 million. CIBC World Markets Inc. and Scotia Capital Inc. led the syndicate of underwriters for the Offering, which included National Bank Financial Inc., TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., and Raymond James Ltd.

The Debentures bear interest at a rate of 5.60% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 30 and December 31 of each year, with the first interest payment on June 30, 2026, and will mature on December 31, 2030. The Debentures began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“SVI.D” on November 28, 2025.

StorageVault intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to initially pay down bank debt, which may be subsequently re-drawn to fund the redemption of the 5.75% listed debentures due January 31, 2026, fund potential future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes‎.

The Debentures were offered pursuant to a short-form prospectus dated November 25, 2025 (the" Prospectus") filed in each of the provinces of Canada, which describes the terms of the Offering.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 265 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 232 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 13.2 million rentable square feet on 768 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics' solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

