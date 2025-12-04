Seneca Polytechnic Partners With City Of Markham To Improve Diversity In Fire Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bursary and fire trucks part of landmark gift

TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A generous contribution from the City of Markham will enhance access to Seneca Polytechnic's renowned School of Fire Protection Engineering Technology, improve the student experience and provide additional opportunities for hands-on learning.

The City of Markham Entrance Award will be presented to students from equity-deserving groups who are entering Seneca's Firefighter, Pre-Service Education and Training certificate program. Eight students will receive the bursary over a four-year period, starting in Winter 2026.

“We deeply appreciate the support the City of Markham is providing to our students and future graduates through this donation,” says David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic.“We share a commitment to both public safety and ensuring that all students have access to education and training that will prepare them for rewarding careers serving their communities.”

The City of Markham is also donating two decommissioned fire trucks. These rescue pumper trucks will be used to simulate real-world emergency response scenarios, helping Seneca students build the skills that they will need for successful careers in fire protection.

"We're extremely proud to be partnering with Seneca Polytechnic on this award,” says Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti.“The City of Markham Entrance Award helps open doors for students who might otherwise face financial barriers, giving them the support they need to pursue the education and certifications required for a career in firefighting. It will offer a meaningful opportunity for students to prepare for a future in any professional fire service across Ontario."

About Seneca Polytechnic

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic. Learn more: senecapolytechnic

About City of Markham

Markham, an award-winning municipality with over 370,000 residents and the largest of nine communities in York Region, is home to over 650 corporate head offices and more than 1,500 high tech and life science companies. Markham is a leader in attracting foreign direct investment with more than 234 foreign companies located in the City. Founded in the 1790s, today Markham is Canada's most diverse community and enjoys a rich heritage, outstanding community planning and services, and a vibrant local economy.

