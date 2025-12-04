Benevity Celebrates Over $150 Million Donated And 7.2% Increase In Donation Volume During Giving Tuesday 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Corporate commitment to purpose continues to hold steady as global corporations back nearly 60,000 nonprofits this year via the Benevity platform

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevity, Inc., the leading global provider of social impact software, today announced that over $150 million was donated to nonprofits through its platform this Giving Tuesday. Nearly 16% of the donations were made by first-time donors, contributing to the biggest single-day participation event across donation and volunteering activity on the Benevity platform.

Benevity data shows more than 165,000 individuals came together to support nearly 60,000 nonprofits in 114 countries and territories on Giving Tuesday 2025. On average, a donation was made nearly every second of the day through the Benevity Enterprise Impact Platform. The most popular causes that companies and individuals contributed to this year include St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Room to Read, National Center for Families Learning, Inc., and United Way Greater Toronto.

“We are proud to support so many incredible companies in helping their people activate their purpose at work,” said Soraya Alexander, CEO, Benevity.“The success of this year's Giving Tuesday is a testament to the generosity that is unlocked when people can connect and engage in the causes that matter most to them. These moments reconnect and rejuvenate people through their work – on behalf of the world.”

More than 650 company programs were activated on the Benevity platform for Giving Tuesday. Among other trends noted on the platform, the number of individual volunteers grew by 9.2% this Giving Tuesday – with more than 23,000 individuals participating. One area that saw a decline was donation dollars per donor, which dropped by nearly 4% year over year this Giving Tuesday.

“This year's GivingTuesday results - $4 billion raised and record volunteer participation across the US - show the power of collective action,” said Asha Curran, CEO, GivingTuesday.“Together with partners like Benevity, we're helping communities and workplaces around the world channel their generosity into meaningful change. The movement continues to grow, not just in dollars, but in the spirit of people showing up for each other."

