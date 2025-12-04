Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Leeds Vs Chelsea 3-1 Premier League Highlights: Host Side Stun Blues At Elland Road


2025-12-04 09:00:48
Leeds United produced a standout performance to beat Chelsea 3-1 at Elland Road, handing their visitors a major blow in the title race. Early goals from Jaka Bijol and Ao Tanaka set the tone before a second-half strike from Dominic Calvert-Lewin sealed the win - while Pedro Neto's reply proved only a temporary reprieve for Chelsea.

