Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Finally Speaks Out After His Wedding With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Soon after filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the popular director duo Raj & DK, tied the knot with film actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, social media erupted with congratulations, curiosity, and controversies. Their intimate wedding pictures, which surfaced online recently, quickly went viral. However, what grabbed even more attention was the reaction of Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, who chose to address the chatter head-on.

Her immediate post after the wedding of Raj and Samantha went viral. she posted a story on instagram which says, 'Desperate People Do Desperate Things'. This caught everyone's attention and fans started connecting dots and few also believed that this is an indirect dig at Raj and Samantha. In response to this, Raj's ex wife came up with a strong response.

Raj Nidimoru's Ex-Wife Finally Speaks Out After His Wedding

She posted an instagram story stating, ''Thank you for all the kindness - the good wishes, the warm words, and all the blessings.”

"I spent a sleepless night tossing and turning, debating, and realised it would be ungrateful and churlish not to acknowledge all the good that is coming to me. I have been practising Meditation on Twin Hearts for many years now.” she added

“Doing the meditation involves blessing Mother Earth and all persons and beings with peace, love, forgiveness, hope, light, joy, loving-kindness, goodwill, and the will to do good," said Shhyamali De.

"As a friend reminded me, what I am receiving now is simply that energy returning. I have no team, no PR, no staff, or associates managing my page. I am personally responding while dealing with something that needs my full presence," said Raj Ex Wife.

Raj Nidimoru and his new wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu continues to receive wishes from fans and colleagues, while his ex-wife's statement serves as a powerful reminder about respecting individual journeys.