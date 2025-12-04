Duke Robotics Advances U.S. Market Readiness Efforts To Support Commercial Expansion Of IC Drone Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Readiness efforts mark an important step in preparing the IC Drone for potential deployment in the U.S., aligning Duke Robotics' technology with U.S. National Defense requirements while providing a platform to expand market penetration

The Company is positioning the IC Drone to support rising national priorities around grid resilience and energy-infrastructure security, underscored by the Trump administration's Executive Order on strengthening the U.S. electric grid

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duke Robotics Corp. (OTCQB: DUKR) ("Duke Robotics" or the "Company"), a leader in advanced robotics technology and autonomous drone solutions, today announced meaningful progress in its preparations for U.S. market readiness. As part of these efforts, the Company is working to identify and evaluate NDAA-compliant drone systems and certified U.S. drone operators as potential platforms for its Insulator Cleaning Drone (“IC Drone”) technology.

The Company's U.S. readiness efforts are designed to ensure that the IC Drone, Duke Robotics' aerial system for the cleaning, inspection, and monitoring of high-voltage electric utility infrastructure, can be deployed on platforms that meet National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) requirements and the operational expectations of regulated, security-sensitive environments.

Importantly, these efforts come amid rising national focus on grid reliability and energy-infrastructure security. In April 2025, President Trump issued an Executive Order emphasizing the urgent need to strengthen the resilience and security of the U.S. electric grid. With electricity demand surging due to AI data centers, domestic manufacturing, and rising nationwide consumption, the resilience of the electric grid has become a strategic national priority.1 The Company is assessing the suitability, compliance, and integration of drone platforms capable of serving as the aerial backbone for scalable IC Drone operations in the United States.

“Initiating this U.S. readiness program is an important milestone in our U.S. entry strategy,” said Yossef Balucka, Chief Executive Officer of Duke Robotics.“NDAA-compliant, American-manufactured platforms are essential for deploying the IC Drone within critical-infrastructure and defense-aligned environments in the United States. Through this process, we aim to significantly advance the operational readiness and market availability of the IC Drone in what we believe is one of the most strategically important regions for utility and national-infrastructure technologies.”

About Duke Robotics

Duke Robotics Corp (OTCQB: DUKR) develops advanced stabilization and autonomous robotic drone systems for both civilian and defense markets. The Company's Insulator Cleaning Drone (IC Drone) is a first-of-its-kind, drone-enabled system for cleaning and monitoring high-voltage electric utility insulators. Leveraging Duke's technologies, the IC Drone provides a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective alternative method. In defense, through a collaboration agreement with Elbit Systems Land Ltd. (“Elbit”), the Bird of Prey weapons drone system is an agile, fully stabilized remote weapon system designed for non-line-of-sight and stand-off engagements, marketed by Elbit under the brand name Bird of Prey (formerly known as TIKAD). For additional Company information, please visit and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as "future" and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor, our provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and information currently available to us. For example, we are using forward-looking statements when we discuss the market readiness of the IC Drone Solution, our plans to evaluate and select certified NDAA-compliant drone system and operators, the Company's future opportunities in the United States, and future potential expansion of operational capabilities of the IC Drone Solution. Our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks related to the successful market adoption of our technologies, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, operational challenges associated with marketing activities in new markets, economic conditions that may affect defense spending and infrastructure investment, geopolitical factors that could impact business operations, regulatory challenges in various regions, and competition from technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Duke Robotics Corp.

Yossef Balucka, CEO

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Arx Investor Relations

North American Equities Desk

...





1