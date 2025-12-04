403
Money Expo Qatar 2025 Concludes with 3500+ Record Attendance
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Doha, Qat—r — 4 December 2025:
The 2nd edition of Money Expo Qatar 2025 concluded today at the Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC), marking a highly successful two-day run that brought together the ’egion’s most influential traders, fintech innovators, investors, payment leaders, and financial institutions.
With 3,500+ attendees over two days, participation from leading brands such as Vantage, Fiper Global, MERCATO Brokers, Pepperstone, and many more, along with 35+ expert speakers, the event strongly reinforc’d Qatar’s position as a rapidly emerging financial and investment hub in the Middle East.
Across the two days, the conference stage hosted some of the most respected voices from the forex, fintech, crypto, stock market, payments, and wealth management sectors. Sessions remained packed as speakers explored emerging opportunities, regulatory developments, and advanced trading technologies shaping global markets.
One of the most anticipated sessions, “Global Markets, Local Opportunity: Cross-Border Payments & Ma”ket Access,” brought together leading experts to discuss the future of international transfers, FX cost optimization, and digital wallet adoption in the GCC. Moderated by Amari Lewis-Simpson, CEO, Lewis-Simpson Partners Capital Group, the panel featured Erica Badocco (BLegal), Gregorio Loayon (RTGS Global), and Constantinos Constantinides (FAI Comply).
They explored strategies for seamless cross-border payments, reduced FX conversion costs, evolving KYC frameworks, the G20 payment roadmap, and new instant settlement rails. The speakers also highlighted efficient ways to execute global trades across stocks, commodities, and crypto-backed tokens while ensuring liquidity and regulatory compliance.
In another impactful session, “International Private Wealth & Family Office Structuring in the GCC in 202”,” Artem Toropov, Direc–or – International Private Wealth & Family Office, PwC Middle East, shared in-depth perspectives on evolving wealth management models, tax-efficient structuring solutions, and the growing movement of global family offices into the GCC. He emphasized how Qatar is rapidly becoming a preferred jurisdiction for high-net-worth individuals seeking long-term financial stability and strategic cross-border planning.
The commodities segment drew significant attention with the keynote “Will Gold Prices Collapse ”n 2026?” presented by Eslam Ahmed, Chief Market Analyst, GODO. The session examined gl’bal banks’ gold price forecasts for 2026, highlighting how interest rates, inflation expectations, and central-bank demand could shape the future trajectory of gold. Eslam explained potential scenarios that may lead to continued pri—e strength — as well as the market conditions that could trigger a sharp correction.
This two-day exhibition and conference showcased a host of solutions for investors, financial learners and customers to connect with brands and speakers by one-to-one interactions, live demos, product showcases and networking activations from top fintech and trading brands including VANTAGE, FIPER GLOBAL, MERCATO BROKERS, ATFX, FFS Kings, Xlence, MY MAA MARKETS among many others, presenting the latest solutions and platforms designed to’empower India’s financial and trading community.
Appreciating the event, Fiper Global stated that “Money Expo Qatar was well organized, it was nice with a lot of visitors. There aren't a lot of activities like Money Expo in Qatar, which is why they are the best, as they deliver what the market and people need, which is to allow companies to connect w”th their clients.”
About Money Expo Qatar
Money Expo ’atar is the country’s leading exhibition and conference for trading, investing, fintech, and financial innovation. Held annually in Doha, it brings together global brokers, fintech companies, investors, and financial leaders for two days of business networking, knowledge sharing, and market growth opportunities. With another successful edition concluded, the event now looks ahead to —n even bigger return — see you in 2026.
