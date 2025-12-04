403
Fundamental Hospitality’s KIGO is Where the Beauty of Ageing Meets the Captivating Art of Japanese Design
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (04 December 2025): The bespoke artistry of Japan finds a home at KIGO, where every detail of design tells a story of reverence, transformation, and time. Located within Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre, conceived by Fundamental Hospitality, and realised by world-renowned Japanese design firm Super Potato, led by Izumi Sugimoto, KIGO’s interiors reflect the essence o“ ⦣8221;Wa”, a form of Japanese harmony, and the philosophy o“ the “Beauty of”Ageing.” Here, textures, tones, and materials evolve gracefully with time, as the cuisine celebrates the fleeting nature of each season. The result is a space that feels both ancient and immediate, rooted in authenticity yet alive in the present moment.
An Embodiment of Ancient Traditions
At its heart, KIGO is a meditation on impermanence, the beauty that lies in transience, and the serenity found in restraint. Guide’ by Japan’s poetic reverence for nature and time, the venue demonstrates that true elegance is never static, rather, ever evolving. Each surface and element ages with dignity, creating an environment that deepens in character as years pass. The interplay between light and texture, natural wood and stone, stillness and sound, sees guests step into a world where the design is seen and felt, an intimate expression of authenticity and calm.
At the ce’tre of KIGO’s dining room lies a striking sushi counter sculpted from rare Aji stone, sourced from Kag’wa Prefecture’s Aji region in Japan. This fine-grained granite, revered for its hardness and exquisite mottled patterns, has been quarried and crafted for centuries, dating back to the late Heian period. Chosen for both its beauty and endurance, the Aji stone counter symbolises permanence within impermanence. Its smooth surface bears the timeless a’tistry of Japan’s stone craftsmen, represented by Daigenya, a family company preserving quarrying traditions passed down for generations.
Behind the counter, a vivid mural by esteemed artist Hidemi Kimura captures the spirit of the Rimpa school, an art movement from the late 16th to early 17th century known for its bold, decorative expression. The piece forms the visual’heartbeat of KIGO’s interior, balancing stillness with energy, precision ’ith freedom. Kimura’s work infuses the space with an electric sense of motion, bridging Japan’s traditional art forms with its modern spirit. His vibrant use of colour and composition mirrors the culinary journey at KIGO, where every brushstroke and every bite carries a sense of living art.
Thoughtful Colour Schemes and Furnishings
Every element has been chosen to reveal its truest beauty with time. Natural wood, washi paper, and stone adorn the interiors, their hues deepening and softening with each passing year. The walls are enveloped in the warm beige tones of washi, while natural wood grain and soft lighting evoke a meditative calm. Izumi Sugimo’o’s vision was to create a space that would bloom into its maturity, where wear becomes grace, and texture tells a story of use, warmth, and memory. It is a living expression of the Japanese belief that imperfection and impermanence are integral to beauty itself.
The furniture within KIGO has been meticulously handcrafted by Sakura Seisakusho, a revered Japanese atelier known for its devotion to woodcraft and timeless design. Each piece embodies the art’san’s tactile sensitivity, understanding deeply th’ wood’s heart, grain, and texture. The craftsmanship combines balance and honesty, creating a harmonious dialogue between natural materials and human touch. In every chair, table, and curve lies the quiet confidence of Japanese artisanship, fusing hand, heart, and heritage to perfectly complement the re’taurant’s ethos.
The Essence of Japan
The journey into KIGO begins on the terrace, where guests cross a karesansui, a dry stone garden evo’ing Japan’s meditative landscapes. Stepping stones, or shakuyaku-seki, guide guests along the path, allowing moments of reflection before entering the dining space. This serene transition captures the spirit of Japanese hospitality, transforming arrival into a ritual. E’en in Dubai’s arid climate, the garden embodies the poetic beauty of stillness, showi’g that nature’s grace can exist anywhere it is honoured.
KIGO’s private dining room is a sanctuary of quiet elegance, designed as a wholly secluded space that immerses guests in the essence of traditional Japan. Tatami mats line the floor, while a coffered wooden ceiling, inspired by classical Japanese homes, frames the room with warmth and proportion. A vivid vermillion dining table serves as the centrepiece, radiating vitality against the serene backdrop. Every element embodies “W”,” offering a deeply sensory environment ideal for bespoke kaiseki or omakase experiences that honour intimacy and mindfulness.
Chef Akin‘ri ’Aki’ Tanigawa, Head Chef at KIGO,“noted, “In our space, every element tells the passage of time. The Aji stone, shaped over forty thousand years, and the natural materials that age with grace, stand in quiet contrast to the dishe— I create—beautiful only in the moment they are enjoyed, leaving nothing but me”ory behind.”
Culinary Mastery to Match the Design
KIGO’s design and cuisine exist in perfect symbiosis, each reflecting the same devotion to authenticity, craftsmanship, and seasonality. As the interiors evolve with time, so does the menu,’guided by Japan’s 24 solar terms, subtle markers of seasonal change. Through kaiseki and omakase, guests witness the rhythm of nature itself, savouring dishes that celebrate fleeting ingredients at their peak, served in harmony with surroundings that embody the same impermanence. Each course and design detail echoes one another, forming a sensory dialogue between taste, texture, and time.
KIGO is a living work of art, where each element carries t’e legacy of Japan’s aesthetic soul. It is a space that transforms with each visit, deepening in colour, texture, and meaning, much like the seasons it celebrates. Step into this ever-evolving sanctuary to experience the quiet harmony of craftsmanship and cuisine, and to discover beauty not in perfection, but in the passage of time itself.
