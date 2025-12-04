Saudi: Kingdom Of Contrasts, Where History Meets Innovation, Desert Meets Sea

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Saudi Arabia is stepping onto the global travel stage with a new message - it is much more than the land of the two holy cities. Visitors are discovering a diverse destination filled with culture, heritage, and natural beauty - all at prices accessible to Bangladeshi families. Affordable packages now make it possible to explore Saudi's treasures without overspending.

Jeddah: gateway to Red Sea

Almost every journey begins in Jeddah, the Kingdom's cosmopolitan port city known as the Bride of the Red Sea.

. Historic Al-Balad: This UNESCO World Heritage site takes travelers back to the 7th century, with coral-stone houses, wooden balconies, and lively souqs echoing Saudi's trading past.

. Corniche and King Fahd Fountain: A scenic waterfront promenade perfect for family strolls, crowned by the world's tallest fountain, shooting 300 meters into the night sky.

. Beaches and diving: Obhur Creek's beaches and coral reefs make Jeddah one of the top Red Sea diving hubs.

. Modern Jeddah: Shopping malls, art galleries, and interactive museums showcase the city's modern charm.







Al Masmak Palace: Ancient Palace in Riyadh-Photo: visitsaudi

Riyadh: heritage meets modernity

The capital blends tradition and innovation, balancing its historical identity with futuristic growth.

. Diriyah: Birthplace of the Saudi state, now a cultural hub with museums and traditional dining.

. Masmak Fortress: The symbolic site of the Kingdom's founding, now a fascinating museum.

. Skyline views: The Kingdom Centre Sky Bridge offers breathtaking views of Riyadh's transformation.

. Riyadh season: From October 2025 to March 2026, the city hosts a mega-festival of music, food, and entertainment.

Taif: City of Roses

Perched in the mountains, Taif is a cool retreat from the desert heat.

. Rose gardens: Millions of roses bloom every spring, producing world-famous perfumes.

. Resorts and cable cars: Al-Shafa and Al-Hada offer stunning views and family-friendly adventures.

. Farms and honey: Visitors can sample fresh fruits and local honey straight from the farms.







Soudah Peaks: luxury mountain destination in the Kingdom-Photo: Arab News

Abha: Beauty of Aseer Mountains

With its misty peaks and green valleys, Abha is a haven for nature lovers.

. Aseer National Park and Al-Soudah Peak: Ideal for hiking, paragliding, and camping above the clouds.

. Rijal Almaa Village: A heritage treasure known for its colorful stone houses.

. Cable cars: Offering dramatic views of the mountain landscape.

AlUla: desert's jewel

AlUla captivates visitors with ancient wonders and modern marvels.

. Hegra (Mada'in Salih): Saudi's first UNESCO site, with monumental tombs carved by the Nabataeans.

. Maraya Hall: The world's largest mirrored building - a dazzling venue for concerts and culture.

. Adventure and stargazing: From hot-air balloons to desert treks, AlUla's beauty shines day and night.

Affordable journeys for families

For Bangladeshi travelers, Saudi tourism is now more accessible than ever. Tour packages covering flights, hotels, and guided trips are available at ShareTrip Ltd, Star Holidays, BD Fare Bangladesh Ltd, Sunshine Express Travel, AMDA Tours, and ITS Holidays Ltd.