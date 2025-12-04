Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lotto Signs Deal With Football Federation

2025-12-04 08:34:28
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Lotto Bangladesh signed a partnership agreement with Bangladesh Football Federation to become the official footwear partner for the Bangladesh vs India football match at Bangla-desh National Football Stadium on November 18.

Kazi Jamil Islam, Managing Director of Lotto Bangladesh, and Imran Hossain Tushar, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Football Federation, signed the agreement in Dhaka earlier, according to a press release.

This partnership marked another milestone in Lotto's ongoing commitment to empowering Bangladeshi football and inspiring a new generation of athletes through world-class sportswear and innovation.

As the official footwear partner, Lotto Bangladesh played a key role in supporting the national team and the football community by providing advanced performance footwear engineered for agility, comfort and precision, the very qualities that define the spirit of the beautiful game.

Lotto's presence was visible throughout the event, featuring exclusive fan engagements, limited-edition giveaways, and interactive activities designed to celebrate the passion of Bangladeshi supporters.

