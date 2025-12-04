Ethiopian Airlines Orders Six Additional A350-900S

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Dubai: Ethiopian Airlines has placed a firm order for six Airbus A350-900 aircraft, further strengthening its position as the largest A350 customer in Africa.

This agreement was signed at the Dubai Airshow by Mesfin Tasew, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, and Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business.

The A350 is the world's most modern widebody aircraft, designed to fly up to 9,700 nautical miles/18,000 kilometers non-stop, setting new standards for intercontinental travel. The aircraft includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort.

Its latest generation Rolls-Royce engines and use of lightweight materials bring a 25 per cent advantage in fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide (CO?) emissions, compared to previous generation competitor aircraft. The A350's unique Airspace cabin offers passengers and crews the latest modern in-flight products for a comfortable flying experience.

As with all Airbus aircraft, the A350 is already able to operate with up to 50 percent Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus is targeting to have its aircraft up to 100 percent SAF capable by 2030.