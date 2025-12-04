Ashes: Nathan Lyon Opens Up On Shock Omission From Brisbane Test

Veteran Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has opened up about his omission from the second Test of the five-match Ashes series against England in Brisbane on Thursday. Lyon also revealed whether he had spoken with Australian management.

Australia made a bold decision after they left out Lyon and went with an all-out pace attack for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane. The hosts made two changes to the side that won the Ashes opener by eight wickets in Perth. Australia included Michael Neser, who replaced the off-spinner Lyon and Josh Inglis was included in place of injured opener Usman Khawaja.

Lyon 'absolutely filthy' over exclusion

Speaking on the sidelines during Day 1 of the Brisbane Test, Lyson added that he found out about his exclusion after he came to the ground before the start of the match. "I found out as I came to ground, as I always do, pretty early, about 12 o'clock, and found out about 12.30," Nathan Lyon said to 7Cricket.

George Bailey, the current Chair of the National Selection Panel for the Australian men's cricket team, suggested that the pace of recent Test matches Australia has played in has limited Lyon's ability to make an impact on seam-friendly pitches. Reacting on Bailey's comment, Lyon revealed that he hasn't really had a chart with the think tank of Australia. The veteran player said that he his letting things settle down in his own head.

"No, yeah, absolutely filthy, but, yeah, can't do anything about it. So, yeah, just hope I can play my role in making sure I can get the guys ready and do whatever I can to make sure that we get the right result here," Lyon said.

"To be honest, I haven't really sat down with Ronnie or George yet. I'm letting things settle down in my own head, and trying to make sure that, as I said, doing whatever I can to make sure the guys out in the middle there, representing Australia, do the right thing and get the right result for us," Lyon added.

Ashes 2nd Test: Match Update

Coming to the match, Joe Root notched up his maiden Test hundred on Australian soil. Overall, it was his 40th century in the longest format. Root's knock has guided England to cross the 300-run mark in their first innings.

England (Playing XI): Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

Australia (Playing XI): Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)