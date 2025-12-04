George Lee Gets Promotion At Jackson Rose As Senior Consultant

MENAFN - Pressat) Recruitment Division

Thusday 4 December, 2025

(Press Release) – London December 4, 2025 Leading international Luxury marketing, PR & retail recruitment consultancy Jackson Rose ( ) is delighted to announce that George Lee has been promoted to Senior consultant and will be focusing on growing the retail division to become a leading competitor in the market. George has several years' experience in luxury retail roles and is ideally suited to the recruitment world. Speaking about his role at Jackson Rose, George says,“I am delighted about the promotion and excited at the opportunity to build the retail recruitment business with the backing of such a strong and established brand. Through applying the same first-class standards of client and candidate service which have served Jackson Rose so well, I am looking forward to growing the Retail and Retail Operations recruitment department successfully."

About Jackson Rose:

Established in 2005, Jackson Rose is one of the leading UK Luxury, Retail, Marketing and PR services recruitment firms in the Europe. Jackson Rose consultants, candidates and clients work together to achieve the best employment opportunities and long-term relationships. Jackson Rose recruits for Retail, Marketing and PR across most Luxury and Premium brands jobs (/ ) across the UK, Europe and APAC including long-term contracts, temporary and permanent roles with a strong emphasis on the Luxury and Premium goods markets.

Jackson Rose is an independent organisation.

Jackson Rose PR Contact:

Charlie Jackson

Jackson Rose

12 Moor Street

London

W1D 5NG

+44 207 193 5143

Media:

