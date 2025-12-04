Metalsource Mining Announces Eligibility For Depository Trust Company (DTC) Services
DTC eligibility streamlines the process of trading the Company's shares, allowing for faster settlement, simplified electronic transfers, and broader access to U.S brokerage firms & investors. This milestone enhances the Company's market presence and supports improved liquidity.
"Achieving DTC eligibility is an important step as we continue to expand our visibility and accessibility to the U.S. investment community," said Joe Cullen, CEO. "This supports our long-term strategy as we advance and develop our silver-focused assets in North Carolina."
The Company's shares will now be able to trade electronically on broker platforms that utilize DTC services, reducing administrative burden for participants and increasing overall efficiency.
About Metalsource Mining
MetalSource Mining Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing high-potential mineral assets through modern, systematic exploration and value-driven discovery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
