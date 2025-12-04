Azerbaijani FM Meets EU High Representative Kaja Kallas In Vienna
Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeyhun Bayramov, held a meeting with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, on the sidelines of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.
During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state of the Azerbaijan–EU cooperation agenda and welcomed the positive momentum in recent high-level contacts. Both officials also discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in key areas, including energy security, transport and regional connectivity, trade, and the EU's “green transition” priorities.
Minister Bayramov briefed Kallas on the latest regional developments, outlining Azerbaijan's continued efforts to advance sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus.
