Kyrgyzstan And Pakistan Sign Multiple Agreements, Highlighting Energy Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan signed a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding to expand cooperation across multiple sectors, with a particular focus on energy, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz president's press service.

The agreements were reached during the official visit of President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov to Pakistan.

The Ministry of Energy of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Energy of Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding to promote collaboration in energy development, efficiency, and knowledge exchange, reflecting a shared commitment to sustainable energy and regional cooperation. Another related agreement was signed between the Kyrgyz Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision and Pakistan's Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) to advance cooperation in mining and geosciences.

Beyond energy, the leaders approved agreements covering seaport use, trade, agriculture, tourism, healthcare, justice, culture, youth programs, and customs cooperation. Notable deals include a joint statement on strengthening comprehensive cooperation, a trade memorandum, an agreement on using Pakistani ports for regional communications, and memoranda on legal, cultural, and educational collaboration, including partnerships between diplomatic and language academies. The two countries also established sister city ties between Bishkek and Islamabad.

The documents collectively aim to enhance bilateral relations across economic, technical, and social sectors, with energy cooperation remaining a central pillar of the partnership.