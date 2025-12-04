403
Kuwait Amir Sends Condolence Cable To Sri Lanka President
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of the friendly Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.
His Highness the aMIR expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy for the victims of Cyclone Ditwah that struck several regions of Sri Lanka, resulting in numerous deaths and injuries, as well as destruction of property and public facilities.
His Highness the Amir wished the families of the victims patience and solace, the injured a speedy recovery, and that the officials in the friendly country may be able to contain and overcome the effects of this natural disaster. (end)

