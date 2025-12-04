Tilray Releases The Ultimate 2025 Holiday Drink Gift Guide, Celebrating Seasonal Sips And Moments Of Connection From Coast To Coast

Our Taprooms are Celebrating Coast-to-Coast

This season, the 10Barrel Brewing, Atwater Brewery (Grand Rapids & Detroit), Blue Point Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Hop Valley Brewing, Montauk Brewing, SweetWater Brewing and Terrapin Beer Co. taprooms are the heart of Share the Season. Each location will feature unique holiday experiences rooted in local craft and community:



Holiday Movie Nights & Trivia:

Enjoy your holiday favorites and win some merchandise, food and prizes at multiple locations hosting holiday-themed movie nights and trivia sessions.

Festive Food & Drink Specials:

Seasonal beer flights, holiday cocktails, and themed snack pairings (e.g., donuts & beer, cookie flights, flatbreads).

Interactive Activities:

Several of our locations will be hosting holiday-themed bingo, coloring contests, cookie decorating, and gingerbread house competitions.

Themed Apparel Days:

Show up in your favorite ugly sweater parties and Santa hat parties to help celebrate the holiday season.

Community Fundraising Events: Help us spread the holiday spirit with charity drives and fundraising events

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on Tilray Brands, visit and follow @Tilray.

21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly.

For more on Tilray Beverages and to explore each brand's seasonal offerings, visit their websites and dive into a world of flavor, just in time for the holidays.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

For more information

Media Contact:...

Investor Contact:...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

