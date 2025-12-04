Tilray Releases The Ultimate 2025 Holiday Drink Gift Guide, Celebrating Seasonal Sips And Moments Of Connection From Coast To Coast
From snowy family reunions to festive friend gatherings and coast-to-coast holiday travel, Tilray's beverage portfolio delivers something for everyone and every celebration.
“The holidays are about celebrating the people and traditions that matter most,” said Prinz Pinakatt, Chief Growth Officer, Tilray Beverages.“Our beverage portfolio brings a unique taste and personality to every gathering-whether it's a festive dinner, a cross-country reunion, or a quiet moment shared at home. This guide is designed to help consumers find the perfect drink for every moment and every person on their list.”
The Ultimate Holiday Drink Gift Guide
This year's guide showcases Tilray's broad and beloved lineup of beverage brands, featuring holiday-exclusive releases, best-selling favorites, and beautifully packaged options perfect for gifting, hosting, and celebrating:
Premium Spirits – Breckenridge Whiskeys and Mountain Shot deliver elevated flavors and festive versatility for every holiday occasion.
- Breckenridge Whiskey PX Cask Finish Breckenridge Bourbon Whiskey, A Blend Mountain Shot: A bold, ready-to-enjoy spirits shot designed for après gatherings and festive toasts.
Hemp-Derived THC Beverages – Happy FlowerTM and Fizzy Jane'sTM deliver a modern, uplifting twist on holiday cheer with vibrant flavors and shareable formats.
- Fizzy Jane's 10 MG Lemon Lime Happy Flower Variety Pack
Ready-to-Drink Crowd-Pleasers – Convenient, flavorful drinks that make hosting easy and gifting effortless.
- 10Barrel Brewi ng Cocktails Combining craft quality with convenient, ready-to-drink flavors, including Moscow Mule and Grey Hound, that make holiday hosting simple and gifting spirited. Cruisies Ready-to-drink cocktails coming in Vodka Soda, Cuba Libre and Golf Tea flavors that are made for light-hearted fun seekers ready to live the no-frills good life.
Coast-to-Coast Holiday Inspiration – The Ultimate Drink Gift Guide highlights regional holiday expressions and the Tilray beverages that complement them best.
Northeast - Bold, cold-weather beers for traditional holiday meals
- Blue Point Brewing – Dark Portal (ABV 6.5%): A velvety dark malt odyssey, perfect for hearty winter dishes and long conversations. Montauk Brewing – Guardsman Stout (ABV 5.8%): Roasted malt warmth, smooth finish, ideal for coastal holidays and casual gatherings.
Southeast – Festive, flavourful brews designed for lively gatherings and Southern traditions
- SweetWater Brewing – Festive Ale (ABV 8.1%): Seasonal spice with a touch of sweetness-raise a glass to Friendsgiving, tailgates, and end of year celebrations. Terrapin Beer Co. – Wake N' Bake (ABV 9.4%): Brewed with Athens' coffee icons Jittery Joe's for a bold, robust stout that pairs with chilly evenings and late-night dessert.
Midwest – Welcoming, spice-forward brews crafted for festive potlucks, cozy game nights, and city streets glowing with holiday lights
- Atwater Brewery – Christmas Ale (ABV 6.1%): Spice forward and welcoming. Made for potlucks, game nights, and city streets wrapped in lights.
Rockies - Après-ski favorites and rich, seasonal craft brews
- Breckenridge Brewery – Christmas Ale (ABV 7.1%): Balanced caramel and spice, now in 15-pack 12oz cans for the crowd. Be the hero of the cabin weekend.
Pacific Northwest – Distinctive, craft-forward brews inspired by rugged landscapes, creative spirit, and the region's love for bold flavors
- Widmer Brothers – Brrr Red Ale (ABV 7.2%): Caramel and dark chocolate malts meet smooth bitterness. A winter warmer with Northwest swagger.
Non-Alcohol Options
- Hi Ball Lemon Lime (and other flavors): Sparkling, sugar-free energy that's perfect for powering through holiday prep or late-night celebrations. Mock One Gin (Non-Alcoholic) Montauk N.A. Golden
Our Taprooms are Celebrating Coast-to-Coast
This season, the 10Barrel Brewing, Atwater Brewery (Grand Rapids & Detroit), Blue Point Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Hop Valley Brewing, Montauk Brewing, SweetWater Brewing and Terrapin Beer Co. taprooms are the heart of Share the Season. Each location will feature unique holiday experiences rooted in local craft and community:
- Holiday Movie Nights & Trivia:
- Enjoy your holiday favorites and win some merchandise, food and prizes at multiple locations hosting holiday-themed movie nights and trivia sessions.
- Seasonal beer flights, holiday cocktails, and themed snack pairings (e.g., donuts & beer, cookie flights, flatbreads).
- Several of our locations will be hosting holiday-themed bingo, coloring contests, cookie decorating, and gingerbread house competitions.
- Show up in your favorite ugly sweater parties and Santa hat parties to help celebrate the holiday season.
- Help us spread the holiday spirit with charity drives and fundraising events
About Tilray Brands
Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company at the forefront of beverage, cannabis and wellness industries with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy, wellness and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.
For more information on Tilray Brands, visit and follow @Tilray.
21+ Only. Always enjoy responsibly.
For more on Tilray Beverages and to explore each brand's seasonal offerings, visit their websites and dive into a world of flavor, just in time for the holidays.
