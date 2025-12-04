Polysilicon Market Size To Reach USD 73.89 Billion By 2033 Owing Rapid Expansion Of Solar Energy Sector Globally SNS Insider

Austin, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Polysilicon Market Size is estimated at USD 27.66 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 73.89 Billion by 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 13.08% over the forecast period 2026-2033. The growing need for renewable energy worldwide, the quick growth of the solar energy industry, and the growing use of photovoltaic (PV) solar cells are the main factors driving the polysilicon market growth globally.

The U.S. Polysilicon Market size is estimated at USD 4.40 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.04 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.55% over the forecast period of 2026-2033. Growing investments in renewable energy, the expansion of solar PV projects, and the growing need for electronic-grade polysilicon in semiconductors and LEDs are all contributing to the U.S. polysilicon market's rapid rise.









Surging Growth of the Solar Energy Sector Boost Market Expansion Globally

The main factor propelling the growth of the polysilicon market is the rise of the solar energy sector. High-purity polysilicon is a fundamental raw material for solar photovoltaic (PV) cells, and the demand for PV installations is rising globally as nations strive to cut carbon emissions and switch to renewable energy. China and India, which control both production and consumption, are the main drivers of this growth, which is especially robust in Asia Pacific. The demand for polysilicon is further strengthened by the government's subsidies for solar adoption and the growing emphasis on clean energy initiatives.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Polysilicon Market Report



Tongwei Co., Ltd.

GCL Technology Holdings Ltd.

Daqo New Energy Corp.

Xinte Energy Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

Asia Silicon (Qinghai) Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang East Hope New Energy Co., Ltd.

OCI Company Ltd.

Hemlock Semiconductor Operations LLC

Tokuyama Corporation

REC Silicon ASA

Hoshine Silicon Industry Co., Ltd.

East Hope Group Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Yongxiang Co., Ltd.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd.

Qatar Solar Technologies

United Silicon Corporation

Elkem ASA

Luxshares Corp. HPQ Silicon Inc.

Polysilicon Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type, Solar Grade Polysilicon Segment Leads the Market in 2025E

In 2025E, Solar Grade Polysilicon leads the market with a share of 65% due to its extensive use in photovoltaic (PV) solar cells, which dominate global renewable energy installations. Electronic Grade Polysilicon is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 14% driven by rising demand in semiconductors, integrated circuits, LEDs, and high-tech devices.

By Production Method, Market is Dominated by Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) in 2025E

In 2025E, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) dominates the market with a share of 72% owing to its established efficiency and widespread adoption for producing high-purity polysilicon used in both solar PV cells and semiconductor applications. Silane Gas Phase is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 13% driven by its cost-effectiveness, higher production efficiency, and suitability for next-generation manufacturing processes.

By Application, Photovoltaic (PV) Segment Dominates the Market in 2025E

In 2025, Photovoltaic (PV) Solar Cells leads the market with a share of 63% due to their extensive use in global solar energy installations, which are expanding rapidly to meet renewable energy targets. Semiconductor Industry is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15% driven by the increasing need for electronic-grade polysilicon in integrated circuits, LEDs, and high-tech devices.

By End-Use Industry, Solar Energy Industry Leads the Market in 2025E

In 2025, Solar Energy Industry led the market with a share of 62% driven by the widespread adoption of photovoltaic (PV) solar cells and the global push toward renewable energy, particularly in regions, such as Asia Pacific. Electronics & Semiconductor Industry is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 15% fueled by rising demand for electronic-grade polysilicon in integrated circuits, LEDs, electric vehicles, and advanced high-tech devices.

On the Basis of Region, The Asia Pacific Dominated the Polysilicon Market in 2025E; North America is Projected to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Asia Pacific dominated the Polysilicon Market in 2025E, with over 38.60% revenue share, due to extensive adoption of solar energy and high demand for photovoltaic (PV) solar cells. The North America region is expected to have the fastest-growing CAGR 9.22%, driven by increasing investments in renewable energy and solar power projects.

Polysilicon Market Recent Developments



In April 2025, Tokuyama Corporation Launched a new fluidized bed reactor process for electronic‐grade polysilicon, reducing energy consumption by 12% per ton and positioning for high‐end semiconductor supply growth. In October 2025, East Hope Group Signed agreements to build a new silicon production cluster in Ningxia with an investment of RMB 150 billion, aiming for 400,000 MT of high‐purity crystalline silicon/year plus industrial silicon, wafers, cells and modules at full build‐out.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



QUALITY & PURITY BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate the critical purity levels, yield rates, and defect metrics that directly impact solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon performance.

ENERGY INTENSITY & COST STRUCTURE METRICS – helps you understand how energy consumption, energy-related cost share, and process efficiency variations influence overall production competitiveness.

TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION ADOPTION RATE – helps you identify the degree of modernization across manufacturers through patent activity, adoption of high-efficiency processes, and transition to next-gen production technologies.

ENVIRONMENTAL & SUSTAINABILITY INDICATORS – helps you assess producers based on water usage, CO2 reduction achievements, and the share of renewable energy used in polysilicon manufacturing. PROCESS EFFICIENCY COMPARISON INDEX – helps you compare the performance gaps between major production technologies such as CVD and silane-based methods, guiding investment and operational decisions.

Polysilicon Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 27.66 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 73.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 13.08% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025E Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments . By Type (Electronic Grade, Solar Grade)

. By Production Method (Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Silane Gas Phase)

. By Application (Photovoltaic Solar Cells (Monocrystalline Solar Cells, Multi-crystalline Solar Cells, Thin-Film Solar Cells), Semiconductor Industry (Integrated Circuits, Light Emitting Diodes, Others))

. By End-Use Industry (Solar Energy Industry, Electronics & Semiconductor Industry, LED Manufacturing, Automotive & Electric Vehicles, Industrial & Chemical Applications, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.