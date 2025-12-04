Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Women, girls with disabilities continue to face discrimination— UN Women

Women, girls with disabilities continue to face discrimination— UN Women


2025-12-04 07:18:39
(MENAFN) Women and girls living with disabilities remain confronted with persistent discrimination and multiple barriers stemming from both gender and disability, according to reports citing a statement issued by UN Women on Tuesday.

In observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the organization emphasized that these forms of discrimination limit access to essential services, economic opportunities, leadership roles, and broader participation in public life.

“Advancing social progress requires societies that respect the rights, dignity and leadership of women and girls with disabilities,” the statement said.

UN Women noted that women and girls with disabilities play important roles in caregiving, economic activity, community resilience, and peacebuilding. Their contributions demonstrate how societies grow stronger when environments are inclusive, accessible, and uphold human rights.

The UN also highlighted that one in five women worldwide lives with a disability — approximately 20% of all women — compared with 12% of men.

MENAFN04122025000045017281ID1110436690



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search