Women, girls with disabilities continue to face discrimination— UN Women
(MENAFN) Women and girls living with disabilities remain confronted with persistent discrimination and multiple barriers stemming from both gender and disability, according to reports citing a statement issued by UN Women on Tuesday.
In observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the organization emphasized that these forms of discrimination limit access to essential services, economic opportunities, leadership roles, and broader participation in public life.
“Advancing social progress requires societies that respect the rights, dignity and leadership of women and girls with disabilities,” the statement said.
UN Women noted that women and girls with disabilities play important roles in caregiving, economic activity, community resilience, and peacebuilding. Their contributions demonstrate how societies grow stronger when environments are inclusive, accessible, and uphold human rights.
The UN also highlighted that one in five women worldwide lives with a disability — approximately 20% of all women — compared with 12% of men.
