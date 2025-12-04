Keeping Teens Safe In The Digital World: A Shared Responsibility

As online spaces become an integral part of how teens connect, create and grow, the demands of modern parenting extend beyond schools, classrooms and everyday life into helping them navigate the digital world with awareness, safety and confidence.

The question of how to create a safer online ecosystem for teens is one that demands urgent, collective attention. The UAE has long demonstrated leadership in promoting digital wellbeing, with initiatives such as the Pact in partnership with Digital Wellbeing Council, paving the way for safer and more age-appropriate online experiences. As access to technology increasingly blurs the lines between the virtual and physical worlds, policymakers, technology platforms, and families have a shared responsibility to create environments that promote the healthy development of young people.

For today's teens, whose lives are entwined with digital interactions, safety must start with intentional design. Social platforms play a critical role here-not only in providing innovative features but also in addressing the unique challenges posed by the evolving online landscape. Recent global research shows that parents' concerns remain consistent: from exposure to harmful content and cyberbullying to the ongoing risks around data privacy. This highlights the importance of embedding safety measures into the foundations of digital products rather than treating them as optional add-ons.

Thoughtfully designed features like Snapchat's new Home Alerts reflect how technology can address these concerns in a meaningful way. Home Alerts enables parents to receive notifications when their teen reaches a designated safe location, bridging the gap between digital monitoring and real-world peace of mind. Importantly, this is done with teen consent, balancing independence with reassurance-reflecting the UAE's strong emphasis on fostering environments where children and families feel both empowered and protected.

At the core of this issue lies an evolving understanding of how teens connect and engage online. Social pressures, misinformation, and privacy concerns remain significant challenges, but they are not insurmountable. Platforms have a moral obligation to create technologies that prioritize wellbeing, going beyond surface-level fixes to embed safety and privacy into the foundation of their operations. Snap's Hub now features step-by-step guides to in-app tools such as Family Center, which lets caregivers see who their teen is talking to without reading the messages. A dedicated FAQ section, bite-size explainer videos-refreshed quarterly-and downloadable conversation starters, once accessible only at live events, are now all readily available. We're using more inclusive language and sharing region-specific resources, so every family can find advice that fits its own values.

Beyond such features, it is important to recognize that safety efforts cannot succeed in isolation. Collaboration is key-whether through partnerships with policymakers or organizations like the UAE's Digital Wellbeing Council and initiatives such as The Pact-the UAE's new Digital Wellbeing Pact led by the Digital Wellbeing Council and the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA). At the same time, it's clear that parents need simple, accessible resources that help them feel confident in guiding their children's online experiences. Platforms have a responsibility to make safety tools intuitive and easy to use, whether through Family Safety Hubs, educational toolkits, or ongoing awareness campaigns.

Education also plays a significant role in staying ahead of online risks. Resources such as dedicated Family Safety Hubs or digital wellness toolkits are crucial for equipping both teens and caregivers with the skills needed to navigate the digital world confidently. The responsibility to foster these healthy habits extends across all stakeholders-parents, schools, and tech companies alike.

However, technology is only a part of the solution. Open dialogue within families remains paramount. By fostering ongoing conversations about the realities of digital life-both the opportunities and the risks-families can build trust and understanding. When parents feel confident discussing issues like online bullying, harmful content, or even the mental health impact of social media, teens are more likely to feel supported in navigating these challenges.

Digital safety is not tied to a season-it is an ongoing responsibility that must remain front and center as technology continues to evolve. While technology can empower and safeguard, it thrives most effectively when combined with proactive efforts from all corners of the community. By working together, we can ensure that the digital world becomes a space where teens not only connect and share but also thrive. That is a collective commitment that will define the future of our digital society.

Jawaher Abdelhamid is head of Public Policy, MEA at Snap Inc.