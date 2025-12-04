Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


2025-12-04 07:16:51
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ireland, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
RE: Dividends
The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 11 December 2025, record date as of the 12 December 2025 & payment date is the 08 January 2026:
Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.333900
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.283100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.292000
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.376200
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.271100
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.157400
JPM US Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U5MJOZ6 0.132000
JPM Nasdaq Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000U9J8HX9 0.210400
JPM EUR Ultra-Short Income Active UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE00BL0BMX65 0.133700
Enquiries:
Matheson
Phone: +353 1 232 2000

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact ... or visit .


MENAFN04122025004107003653ID1110436653



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search