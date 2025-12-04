The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) And Trade And Development Bank Group (TDB Group) Celebrate Growing Partnership With New Commitments

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) ( ), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and the Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) have been collaborating for several years financing the trade of commodities which are critical to the food and energy security of TDB Group Member States.

Building on more than US$ 800 million in TDB participation in ITFC syndicated facilities, the multilateral financial institutions have committed to further expand their cooperation in 2026 and beyond. Toward this end, the partners just signed, in Abuja, a framework agreement to grow an existing ITFC Murahaba facility to TDB by US$100 million with a target to scale it up to US$200 million.

The signing took place on the sidelines of the 5th Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program Board of Governors Meeting in Abuja, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The proposed facility aims to support TDB Group's trade operations across key member countries, benefiting both the private and public sectors, supporting the import and export of strategic commodities and enhancing liquidity for essential sectors, particularly in markets where ITFC and TDB Group share development priorities.

Commenting on the signing, Eng. Adeeb Y. Al Aama, CEO of ITFC, highlighted,“Our cooperation with TDB Group continues to demonstrate how strategic partnerships can deliver real development impact on the ground. Through this renewed and expanded collaboration, we are reinforcing our shared commitment to enabling smoother trade flows, supporting private sector competitiveness, and advancing sustainable economic growth across the region.”

Admassu Tadesse, TDB Group President and Managing Director, said,“We are delighted to celebrate and continue elevating our partnership with ITFC, which has become a key partner for TDB Group for the trade of essential commodities in our region. We look forward to continue strengthening trade, investment and other ties between OIC and TDB Group countries.”

As both institutions continue to deepen co-financing efforts, this engagement reinforces their shared commitment to advancing economic integration, trade competitiveness, and private-sector growth across Africa.

About the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC):

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) is the trade finance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group. It was established with the primary objective of advancing trade among OIC member countries, which would ultimately contribute to the overarching goal of improving the socio-economic conditions of the people across the world. Commencing operations in January 2008, ITFC has provided more than US$90 billion of financing to OIC member countries, making it the leading provider of trade solutions for these member countries' needs. With a mission to become a catalyst for trade development for OIC member countries and beyond, the Corporation helps entities in member countries gain better access to trade finance and provides them with the necessary trade-related capacity-building tools, which would enable them to successfully compete in the global market.

About TDB Group:

Established in 1985, the Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group) is an African regional multilateral development bank, with a mandate to finance and foster trade, regional economic integration, and sustainable development in Africa. TDB Group counts several subsidiaries and strategic business units including Trade and Development Banking, TDB Asset Management (TAM), the Trade and Development Fund (TDF), TDB Captive Insurance Company (TCI), the ESATAL fund management company and TDB Academy.

