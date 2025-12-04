Rejuvenate Muscle Health Wins Prestigious Best Drink Award At 2025 ECRM Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session



Voted Best Drink by leading U.S. and Canadian retail buyers in a head-to-head taste test against 30+ top CPG brands

Available in over 8,000 retail locations plus Top 100 Protein Drink status on Amazon Award-winning taste to launch in Ready-to-Drink (RTD) format in Q3 2026, targeting the high-growth functional beverage market

Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) ("Promino" or the "Company"), a leader in muscle health and functional nutrition, is proud to announce that its flagship brand Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM has been awarded "Best Drink 2025" at ECRM's Vitamin, Weight Management & Sports Nutrition Session, held September 7 to 10, 2025 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.







In a head-to-head taste test against over 30 veteran and emerging drink brands from some of the biggest names in nutrition and wellness, Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM rose to the top as the Best-Tasting Drink in the category. The honor was determined by category buyers from leading grocery, pharmacy, and e-commerce retailers across the U.S. and Canada-the very decision-makers who control shelf space and consumer access. Beating out both legacy leaders and new challengers alike, Rejuvenate's win positions it as one of the most exciting entrants in the high-growth functional beverage market.

Award-Winning Taste, Rapid Retail Expansion

Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM is currently available in Raspberry Burst and Citrus Blast, with Tropical Mango Pineapple and Harvest Grape flavors launching in Q1 2026. Already a consumer favorite, Rejuvenate is sold in over 8,000 retail locations across North America, including major grocery and pharmacy chains. Online, the brand has quickly risen to become a Top 100 Protein Drink on Amazon, selling in excess of 4,000 units per month.

Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM is also trending across all platforms thanks to its clean, sugar-free, dairy-free, low-calorie formula. The product is increasingly recognized for its ability to support muscle health in consumers using GLP-1 drugs, where maintaining lean muscle is critical for healthy outcomes.

Future Growth - Rejuvenate RTD Coming 2026

Building on this momentum, Promino will introduce a Ready-to-Drink (RTD) version of Rejuvenate in Q3 2026, delivering the award-winning taste in a high-velocity functional beverage format. The RTD launch will place Rejuvenate directly in the competitive landscape of protein and functional drinks, where taste, functionality, and branding are critical to long-term category dominance.

"This award is especially exciting because it was earned in direct competition with more than 30 of the biggest and most established brands in the space-and chosen by the retail buyers who decide what gets on shelf," said Vito Sanzone, CEO of Promino Nutritional Sciences. "It validates our mission-Rejuvenate is not only clinically formulated for muscle health but perhaps the best-tasting product in the category. As we prepare for our RTD launch in 2026, this recognition confirms that Rejuvenate is well-positioned in the high-growth functional beverage space."

About Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc.

Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. is a functional beverage company committed to advancing muscle health, performance, and healthy aging through proprietary, clinically validated, plant-based amino acid formulations for consumers seeking sugar-free, dairy-free, and low-calorie alternatives to traditional protein products - a key need for consumers using GLP-1 medications. The Company's flagship brand is distributed through national retailers and e-commerce platforms across North America. The Company is focused on expanding Rejuvenate Muscle HealthTM's presence across North America and international markets. Learn more at:

The Company also produces the performance nutrition product, ProminoTM - NSF Certified for Sport®, trusted by elite athletes. Promino ambassadors include Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) and MLB legend and Las Vegas Lights owner José Bautista. Learn more at:

