Indian Crypto Traders Expand Portfolios, Coindcx Report Reveals

Indian Crypto Investors Shift Towards Diversified Portfolios, Eye Longer-Term Growth

Indian cryptocurrency investors using CoinDCX are adopting a more strategic, portfolio-driven approach, signaling a shift from a Bitcoin -centric mindset toward broader diversification. New data from the exchange reveals early indications of longer-term asset allocation trends emerging through 2025, reflecting maturity and increased sophistication among Indian traders.



Investors are diversifying beyond Bitcoin, with layer-1 assets and memecoins gaining prominence.

The average user's portfolio now includes approximately five tokens, up from two to three in 2022.

Demographic shifts indicate an aging user base, with millennials dominating and Gen Z remaining highly active. Female participation has doubled year-over-year, expanding beyond major tokens like Bitcoin and Ether to include Solana and Sui.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC, $ETH, $SOL, $SUI

Sentiment: Positive

Price impact: Neutral. Despite diversification trends, overall market sentiment remains cautious amid regulatory discussions.

Trading idea (Not Financial Advice): Hold. Given the emerging diversification patterns, maintaining current positions could be prudent amid evolving market dynamics.

Market context: Indian crypto adoption shows significant initial expansion, but faces hurdles related to participation depth and regulatory clarity.

Growth in diversified portfolios signals maturation among Indian crypto investors

CoinDCX's latest annual report indicates a discernible shift in the investing habits of Indian traders. Once predominantly focused on Bitcoin, the typical portfolio now features a mix of assets, with layer-1 cryptocurrencies comprising approximately 43.3% of holdings, and Bitcoin itself accounting for about 26.5%. Memecoins, often associated with speculative activity, represented nearly 12% of user portfolios, highlighting a willingness among investors to pursue higher-risk opportunities.

CoinDCX co-founder Sumit Gupta emphasized that the Indian market has become comfortable with traditional financial assets, positioning crypto as the next logical step in their investment journey.“Crypto represents a natural future frontier,” Gupta remarked, pointing to increasing sophistication among users and a broader acceptance of digital assets.

Changing demographics and increasing interest from women

The report notes that the average age of traders has risen to 32, with millennials representing the dominant user group. Meanwhile, participation from Generation Z (ages 18-24) remains robust, with younger investors tending to explore emerging narratives such as layer-2 networks, memecoins, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Chart on crypto investor age in CoinDCX. Source: CoinDCX

Additionally, female participation in Indian crypto markets has doubled within a year. Women investors are diversifying their holdings beyond the traditional Bitcoin and Ethereum to include tokens like Solana and Sui, reflecting a broadening of investment horizons.

Founded in 2018, CoinDCX is among India's largest and most influential crypto exchanges, backed by leading investors including Coinbase. With over 20 million registered users, it plays a pivotal role in onboarding Indian traders into cryptocurrency markets.

Wider adoption but limited depth

A recent report by a16z Crypto highlighted that on-chain activity in developing nations is expanding rapidly, with India leading in mobile wallet usage-a key adoption metric. Yet, token-related web traffic remains relatively low, suggesting that while adoption is broad, it lacks depth.

Gupta interpreted this disparity as a sign of early-stage growth, emphasizing the potential for further education, innovation, and market development in India:“While India's adoption is wide, it may currently lack depth. We are still very early.” The evolving narrative underscores the importance of regulatory clarity and investor education to sustain long-term growth in the Indian crypto ecosystem.

