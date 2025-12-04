Malaysia Advances AI Sovereignty With Nvidia-Powered Data Center BOOKMAP Summit To Unlock Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOOKMAP Malaysia will host an investor summit,“AI-Driven Investment Opportunities,” on December 3 at the Melia Hotel Kuala Lumpur. The Malaysian government, in partnership with Nvidia and YTL Power International Bhd., has launched a 600MW Nvidia-powered data center in Kulai, Johor. Located in YTL's Green Data Center Park, the facility features Nvidia's NVL72 Grace Blackwell (GB200) GPUs for AI model training and deployment. This marks a significant milestone in Malaysia's AI sovereignty strategy.Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during a meeting in South Korea with Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and other officials, emphasized the importance of AI sovereignty:“Building our own AI is essential for a secure, trusted digital ecosystem. This development accelerates AI innovation for Malaysians.”Following the launch of Malaysia's first locally developed large language model, ILMU, at the ASEAN AI Summit in August, this data center solidifies Malaysia's goal of becoming an AI leader in ASEAN by 2030. The government has allocated RM5.9 billion in the 2026 Budget to enhance AI infrastructure and adoption, boosting industrial productivity and global competitiveness.









The initial phase construction of AirTrunk JHB1.

These initiatives are part of Malaysia's broader“Malaysia Digital” strategy, positioning Kuala Lumpur as ASEAN's emerging tech hub. Competitive energy costs and a diversified economy continue to attract global giants like Nvidia. Analysts predict the global AI market will exceed USD 1.8 trillion by 2030, with Malaysia well-positioned to benefit.

In line with the national AI push, BOOKMAP Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., a subsidiary of VeloxPro's Bookmap brand, is empowering investors with advanced order-flow visualization tools. After securing strategic investment from Nelogica in 2024, the company is expanding its hybrid online exchange services and financial data solutions, covering Bursa Malaysia and global cryptocurrencies.

Capital markets expert Leon will deliver a keynote on applying Elliott Wave Theory to AI stocks, using Axiata Group Berhad as a case study. Axiata, benefiting from AI network optimization, 5G expansion, and data center investments, is currently in its“Wave 3 impulse phase,” with a projected price target of RM4.50.

