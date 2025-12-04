Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Expelled From Congress Amid Rape Case

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Sunny Joseph on Thursday said that suspended MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has been expelled from the Congress after serious allegations were raised against him and the cases registered in connection with them. The Thiruvananthapuram Principal Sessions Court has also rejected Mamkootathil's request for anticipatory bail in the alleged rape case.

MLA Faces Multiple Serious Charges

Police have registered a case against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil based on a woman's complaint alleging sexual assault, rape on the pretext of marriage and forced abortion. The FIR, initially lodged at the Nedumangad Valiyamala Police Station, was later transferred to the Nemom Police Station as the alleged incidents occurred within its jurisdiction.

Case Registered Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The case has been registered under eight non-bailable sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including Section 64 for rape, Section 64(2) for repeatedly committing rape on the same woman, Section 64(f) for rape by a person in a position of trust, Section 64(h) for rape on a woman knowing she is pregnant, and Section 64(m) for repeated rape on the same woman. It also includes Section 89 of the BNS for causing miscarriage without a woman's consent, BNS 316 for criminal breach of trust, and Section 68(e) of the Information Technology Act relating to transmission of offensive digital content. The offences cumulatively carry punishments ranging from ten years to life imprisonment.

Investigation Initiated After Complaint to CM

The action follows a written complaint submitted by the survivor to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. After the Chief Minister forwarded the petition to ADGP H Venkatesh, a senior-level meeting was convened at the police headquarters to determine further steps. With the FIR now registered, the police have begun procedures for the MLA's arrest.

Background of the Allegations

Although allegations surfaced as early as August, the woman had not appeared in person until now. The Crime Branch had already initiated a preliminary probe based on petitions filed by third parties to the State Police Chief. It had identified the woman heard in the leaked audio recordings. She was requested to submit a written complaint earlier, but had declined. Meanwhile, Rahul Mamkootathil has neither confirmed nor denied whether the voice heard in the audio clips is his. (ANI)

