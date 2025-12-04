Family Manager is a newly launched platform by TimeTrack that brings all family needs, like calendars, shopping lists, expenses, budgets, notes, meals, and messaging, into one intelligent, unified app.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Chicago, Illinois, 4 Dec 2025, ZEX PR WIRE, TimeTrack Launches Family Manager, an all-in-one command center for modern households, bringing every part of family organization into a clean, intelligent, and unified app.









Families today are juggling multiple things all at once, such as school schedules, grocery lists, budgets, meal prep, and endless reminders, leading to coordination overload. The average household now uses 4–7 different apps to stay organized, often leading to fragmented information and missed details. Newly launched Family Manager solves this problem by bringing all family organization into one place.

Family Manager combines the most essential aspects of a household into a single interface. Its Shared Family Calendar is where parents and kids can add and track events like school activities, appointments, and chore reminders, so that everything is visible and synchronized, reducing scheduling conflicts and last-minute chaos.

The platform also includes Smart Shopping Lists with auto-sync, where shopping lists connect directly to upcoming events like road trips, school projects, birthdays, and weekly meals. Families can add and update items collaboratively in real time. With Expense Tracking + Receipt Scanning, supported by AI-powered upload and organization, managing household expenses becomes effortless. Families can take photos of receipts, auto-log transactions, and view simple reports with shared visibility into spending. This is especially useful for households managing shared budgets or allowances.

Another important feature is the NEW Budget Planner, built on a Maslow-style needs hierarchy. Spending is organized into intuitive, meaningful categories like Physiological (food, essentials), Safety (rent, utilities, insurance), Love & Belonging (family outings, experiences), Esteem (health, self-improvement), and Self-Actualization (learning, hobbies).







Family Manager also introduces the NEW AI Meal Planner + Recipe Generator, which uses shopping lists, budgets, dietary preferences, and past habits to create a full weekly breakfast/lunch/dinner plan. Users get serving portions for kids and adults, dietary-aware recipes (vegetarian, gluten-free, low-carb, allergy-friendly), and auto-synced shopping lists for missing ingredients. Meal prep becomes a one-tap process instead of an hour-long task. To reduce scattered communication, the platform includes Shared Notes & Messaging, giving families a unified interface for reminders, quick notes, and running lists, without needing group chats or scattered text messages.

The platform is available at .

About Family Manager:

Family Manager is a unified household organization platform that simplifies family life. It combines calendars, shopping lists, expenses, budgeting, notes, recipes, messages, and AI-powered planning tools into one intelligent interface. The platform helps families reduce mental load, stay coordinated, and manage home operations with ease.