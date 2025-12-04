Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Europe Plays Crucial Role In Peace Process: Sybiha Meets With Kallas In Vienna

2025-12-04 06:06:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He stated this on the social network , according to Ukrinform.

"Upon my arrival in Vienna for the OSCE Ministerial, I had a warm meeting with Kaja Kallas. Europe's role in our peace process is crucial - it is a matter of peace and security for the entire continent," Sybiha said.

He mentioned that he discussed ways to further increase pressure on Russia and strengthen Ukraine with Kallas.

"In this regard, the Reparations Loan - with the full use of frozen Russian assets - as well as Ukraine's inclusion in purchases under the SAFE mechanism, are both essential," he stressed. Sybiha also thanked the EU for its important decision on the gradual abandonment of Russian fossil fuels.

Read also: FM Sybiha meets with Rutte ahead of NUC meeting

As Ukrinform reported, the annual meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council begins on Thursday morning in the Austrian capital. Representatives of 57 OSCE participating states and 11 partner countries will take part in the two-day event.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X

MENAFN04122025000193011044ID1110436210



UkrinForm

