Experts Highlight Fund's Impact On Productive, Long-Term Investments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) – Economic experts and stakeholders said the Social Security Investment Fund's performance in recent years reflects an expanding capacity to pivot toward productive, high-impact investments that reinforce its position as a key national investment arm.They told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the Fund's involvement in strategic, long-term development projects strengthens its investment portfolio, enhances future returns, generates jobs, and stimulates economic activity across the Kingdom.They underscored the Fund's developmental role, noting that prioritizing large-scale national projects, particularly those aligned with long-term investment policies, is both justified and essential. They welcomed the Fund's engagement in major initiatives in the water, gas, and Amra City sectors.Established to manage the Social Security Corporation's assets in line with international pension-fund standards, the Fund adapts global best practices to Jordan's economic and social context.Ayman Alawneh, Chairperson of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, said the Fund has become a national model of sound governance and investment stewardship, adding that its balanced approach ensures stable returns while safeguarding Jordanians' savings.He noted the Fund's strategic expansion into priority sectors, including infrastructure, renewable energy, transportation, and development real estate, marks a shift from a traditional investor to a partner in national development. He said this model supports job creation and economic stimulation, enhanced by government guarantees for project continuity.He added that the Fund's diversified portfolio and strong transparency standards have bolstered confidence among the business community and citizens.University of Jordan Economics Professor Raed Tal said the Fund is a vital instrument for ensuring the sustainability of the Social Security Corporation's financial resources, emphasizing that its clear legal framework separates executive and supervisory roles, ensuring returns within acceptable risk levels.He said future investment policies should gradually reduce the share of debt instruments to improve risk diversification, especially given the relatively young average age of subscribers (about 30 to 32 years), which supports long-term investments such as real estate and development projects. He also highlighted the Fund's focus on major national initiatives like the National Water Carrier, al-Risha Gas Project, and Amra City as consistent with its long-term vision.