4Th Sarmang Chandigarh Half Marathon Unites Runners To - Run Against Drugs, Run For Life
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The cool morning breeze of Chandigarh carried more than excitement on November 30it carried purpose. The 4th Sarmang Chandigarh Half Marathon, organised by Sarmang Adventures, brought runners from across the region to champion the powerful message: 'Run Against Drugs, Run for Life.' With every stride, the city echoed a collective call for a healthier, drug-free society.
A Race Where Performance Met Purpose
Starting at the scenic Chandigarh Club in Sector 1, the event offered something for every kind of runner: the competitive athlete, the recreational jogger, and families looking to celebrate movement together.
Race Categories Included:
* 21K Timed Half Marathon: A true test of stamina and mental resolve
* 10K Timed Race: A perfect blend of speed and strategy
* 5K Timed Race Fast, fun, and full of energy
* 5K & 2K Fun Runs Ideal for families, kids, and first-time runners
Runners experienced the best of Chandigarh as they powered through beautifully laid-out roads surrounded by lush greenery, a route that reflected the city's identity as one of India's cleanest and best-planned regions.
A Seamless Start Powered by iFinish
This year's event featured streamlined registrations through iFinish, the official Registration Partner, ensuring a smooth experience from the moment runners signed up. The platform, powered by Timing Technologies, offered efficient workflows, instant confirmations and user-friendly access, helping participants focus fully on their race-day goals.
Thanks to iFinish, runners enjoyed a professional-grade onboarding experience, matching the standards of top national and international running events.
Race Day: Precision, Passion & Purpose
The morning began with disciplined reporting times, and by 6:30 AM, the energy at the start line surged as the 21.1K and 10K runners took off. Moments later, the 5K participants followed, each wave bringing a new burst of excitement. The route quickly filled with determination from elite runners chasing personal bests to first-timers discovering the joy of endurance.
Families, kids, and senior citizens joined the fun runs, transforming the atmosphere into a vibrant community celebration. Children under 12 proudly participated in the 2K Fun Run, embodying the spirit of early fitness and awareness.
Every runner added to the message of the day: choosing health, movement and purpose over harmful habits.
A Movement Against Addiction
Beyond medals, timing points, and finish-line celebrations, this edition carried a deeper mission, spreading awareness about the dangers of drug abuse. Through the marathon, Sarmang Adventures aimed to engage citizens, inspire youth, and reinforce healthier lifestyle choices.
The campaign 'Run Against Drugs, Run for Life' resonated throughout the event, reminding everyone that running isn't just a sport; it's a powerful tool for change.
Chandigarh's Running Community Shines Again
With enthusiastic cheer squads, disciplined race marshals, hydration support, and flawless coordination, the event showcased the strength of Chandigarh's growing running culture. First-timers found inspiration in seasoned runners, while experienced athletes applauded the energy brought by families and school groups.
The combination of a meaningful cause, a scenic course and an electrifying community made the 4th edition one of the most memorable yet.
A Finish Line That Marked a Beginning
As runners crossed the finish line sprinting, some smiling, some emotional they took home more than medals and memories. They carried forward a message of responsibility, health and hope.
Because on this day, every step taken in Chandigarh was a step toward a drug-free future.
