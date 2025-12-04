403
HSI's Platform Receives Prestigious IACET Accreditation For High Quality Learning And Training Content
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- HSI, a leading provider of Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) software and training content, today announces the accreditation of their training and learning content by IACET (International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training.) The extensive library of proprietary and expertly curated courses available through the HSI Platform enables customers to improve employee qualifications and drive compliance while ensuring each employee earns Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to meet their certification requirements.
Aligning with the ANSI/IACET Standard for Continuing Education and Training involves a detailed and thorough application and peer-review process. This includes hands-on evaluation and verification of course content, along with benchmarking against IACET standards. The content is provided through the HSI platform, enabling organizations to manage training, oversee EHSQ processes, and handle chemical management within a single system. Training content can be integrated with workflows designed for EHS activities such as incidents, JHAs, inspections, as well as contractor and competency management.
“Obtaining IACET accreditation is a major milestone that greatly enhances value for our customers who access training and learning content via the HSI Platform,” said Jose Arcilla, CEO of HSI.“EHSQ professionals and training leaders benefit not only from our integrated technology approach that combines intelligent workflows with proprietary content and data, but they also have access to the highest quality courses – and our IACET accreditation signals that.”
To receive this accreditation, HSI's courses have been carefully reviewed and compared to ANSI/IACET Standards. Customers can access HSI's extensive course library via the HSI Platform to earn CEUs and official accreditation for completed courses. IACET CEUs assure employers, credentialing organizations, licensing authorities, and other stakeholders that learners have completed a high-quality training program that meets the national standards for continuing education and training.
“It takes true commitment to meet the standards of and become an accredited provider of IACET CEUs,” added Arcilla.“But it's worth it to be able to provide this level of expertise and added value for our customers and learners.”
IACET accreditation coincides with HSI's course library also receiving iiRSM approval, providing additional trust and credibility of their training content as HSI continues to expand across the EMEA market.
About HSI
HSI is a leading software platform provider that integrates EHSQ, training, compliance, and operational risk management solutions. Its cloud-based, AI-enhanced platform combines intelligent workflows with proprietary content and data to help organizations proactively manage risk, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive operational excellence. The HSI platform unifies essential safety functions including incident reporting, audits and inspections, compliance tracking, hazard observations, training, contractor and competency management, and safety meetings into one intuitive system. This comprehensive approach has delivered measurable results for customers, including overall cost savings, significant reductions in Total Recordable Incident Rates, and enhanced competitive positioning for securing major contracts. HSI is majority-owned by Waud Capital Partners, a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3 billion. For more information, visit .
