Parliamentary Delegation Holds Talks In Brussels On Cooperation, Regional Issues

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 4 (Petra) -- A parliamentary delegation visiting Brussels held a series of meetings with senior members of the European Parliament to discuss cooperation, regional developments, and issues of mutual concern.The delegation, led by First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Khamees Atiyeh, met with Matja? Nemec, Rapporteur of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee and Vice Chair of the Delegation for Relations with Palestine. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation and expanding the exchange of expertise between Jordan and the European Union.During the meeting, Deputy Speaker Hala Al-Jarrah underscored the importance of the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, expressing appreciation for the EU's support in protecting civilians and assisting the Palestinian people.She also highlighted Jordan's long-standing role in hosting refugees on behalf of the international community, noting that Syrians now make up nearly 20 percent of the Kingdom's population, placing significant pressure on infrastructure and national resources. Al-Jarrah stressed the importance of continued international support for UNRWA, which provides essential services to Palestinian refugees across the region.In a separate meeting with the Rapporteur of the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, MP Salem Al-Omari noted signs of improvement in Jordan's economic conditions following the end of the Gaza war, emphasizing the need for continued European support to strengthen stability.MP Adnan Mashuqa highlighted Jordan's ability to navigate regional instability, calling for sustained assistance in key sectors including politics, water, energy, and public administration.MP Ayatollah Freihat expressed Jordan's appreciation for the EU's ongoing support, noting that the Kingdom has maintained stability despite regional crises.MP Othman Makhadmeh stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza, advancing the next phase of the agreement, and expanding humanitarian aid. He also called for halting settlement activities and stopping attacks by settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank.MP Amal Al-Shuqran reaffirmed appreciation for the EU's support, noting that Jordan continues to bear the impact of successive waves of refugees, which has affected service delivery across the country.Senator Mohammed Al-Najjar called for increased EU support in the water and energy sectors, given Jordan's severe water scarcity and the pressures created by hosting large refugee populations.Senator Mahmoud Freihat emphasized the strength of Jordan–EU relations and praised the EU's role in supporting the Kingdom's development efforts. He stressed the need for continued economic assistance and urged unified efforts to achieve peace through a two-state solution and a lasting ceasefire.For his part, Nemec noted the growing momentum in Jordan–EU cooperation, particularly in scientific fields, describing the meetings as an opportunity to exchange perspectives and strengthen partnership between the two sides.