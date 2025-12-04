State Song Theatre Presents Striking Performance In Neon Aesthetic

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan State Song Theatre in Azerbaijan has presented a striking performance, "One Sea Story", in a neon aesthetic, Azernews reports.

Designed to appeal to a broad audience, the production aims to offer a fresh, innovative perspective on the evolving practices of theatrical art.

"One Sea Story" is distinguished by its visually poetic approach, blending rhythm, dance, and narrative into a cohesive experience.

The musical production seamlessly merges neon lighting, dynamic stage imagery, and a vivid maritime atmosphere.

The stage came alive with vibrant colours that intertwined to create a unique visual effect, enhancing the overall sensory experience.

The project was led by Ulviya Babirli, with Tahmina Humbatova as the director.

The creative team included artists Elmira Fariz and Ryavan Karimi, while the musical editing was overseen by Ali Jafarzadeh.

The cast featured prominent performers such as Zaur Aliyev, Diana Khozino, Samira Alakbarova, and Ilaha Alizade.

The audience was immersed in the rhythm of the waves, the fluidity of the water, and the palpable energy of the actors' movements, evoking an enthusiastic and positive response from those in attendance.