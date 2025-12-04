403
Namaa Charity Distributes Water Tankers To Displaced People In Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Namaa Charity, part of the Social Reform Society, implemented a new water distribution project to provide water tankers to displaced people in northern Gaza, given the severe shortage of potable water.
This project is part of its relief efforts, carried out through accredited organizations within the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs system, to ensure the safe and effective delivery of aid to affected families.
In a press statement, Namaa's CEO, Saad Al-Otaibi, confirmed that the association distributed 95 water tankers, each with a capacity of 4,000 liters, over the past few days, every tanker serves approximately 250 families, with the possibility of families benefiting more than once as needed.
Al-Otaibi explained that the humanitarian situation in northern Gaza requires urgent intervention to provide water, since its absence exposes families to serious health risks.
He expressed his gratitude to the generous people of Kuwait, praising their continued interaction with Namaa Charity's projects, stressing that it will continue its water provision projects during the coming period to help alleviate the suffering of the displaced people in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are living in. (end)
wab
