Reservation Policy: File With LG, Formal Order Soon, Says CM Omar

Srinagar- A day after the Cabinet approved the proposal to reduce quotas in the EWS and RBA categories to raise open merit quota by 10 percent, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said the file has been signed and sent to the Lieutenant Governor for approval and the government expects to issue a formal order soon.

Speaking with reporters in Srinagar, Omar Abdullah said the file was signed yesterday and sent to the Lieutenant Governor for vetting.

“We hope he will approve it and the order will be issued thereafter,” he said in response to a query on the status of the reservation report.

He also said that the government has issued appointment orders under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS), formerly known as SRO-43, to the families of government employees who died in service.

He said around 60 cases from Kashmir province received formal orders on Wednesday, while a similar exercise was held in Jammu a day earlier.“The scheme ensures that a family member of a deceased government employee is provided a government job to help them cope with the crisis”.

The CM said there are some procedural issues in the orders which they will rectify, but the cases have been processed and the orders have now been handed over, reported news agency KNO.