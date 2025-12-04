Learn To Win Without Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh Tells Indian Management

Harbhajan: India Must Learn to Win Without Bumrah

Legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said that the Indian management should learn to win games without their ace speedster Jasprit Bumrah. The Temba Bavuma-led South Africa scripted history as they chased down a massive 359-run target to level the three-match ODI series 1-1 on Wednesday.

Indian bowlers struggled to bowl tight lines due to heavy dew on the outfield during the South Africa innings. The spin trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja failed to make a significant impact, whereas speedster Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna had a dismal outing.

'Where is Shami?': Harbhajan Questions Selections

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan said that India needs to find a way of winning games without Jasprit Bumrah. "Where is Shami? I don't know why Shami is not playing. I get it, you have Prasidh, he is a good bowler, but he still has a lot to learn. You had good bowlers, and you have slowly sidelined them. With Bumrah, this is a different bowling attack, and without Bumrah, it is entirely different attack altogether. We have to learn the art of winning games without Jasprit Bumrah," Harbhajan said.

Spinner Suggestions for Shorter Formats

Harbhajan also said that the Indian management should bring back Varun Chakaravarthy into the ODI setup. "In England, without Bumrah, Siraj was unbelievable, fantastic. India won all the Tests where Bumrah did not feature. But, in shorter formats, we need to find people who can win you games, whether it be fast bowling or spin. Find spinners who can come in and take wickets. There is Kuldeep, but what about the rest? Bring in Varun Chakaravarthy in ODIs as well, you already have him in T20Is, so try him in ODIs also," Singh added.

Match Summary: How South Africa Scripted History

India's Innings: Virat, Ruturaj Shine with Centuries

India was put to bat first by the Proteas, who had the hosts down at 62/2 after dismissals of Rohit Sharma (14) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (22). Virat (102 in 93 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj (105 in 83 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes) put on a 195-run stand for the third wicket, putting India in command.

Later, KL Rahul (66* in 43 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (24* in 27 balls, with two fours) finished off in style with a quickfire 69-run stand for the sixth wicket. Marco Jansen (2/63) was the top bowler for the Proteas.

South Africa's Chase: A Collective Batting Masterclass

Proteas started off the chase with a flurry of boundaries, but they lost Quinton de Kock early. After that, skipper Temba Bavuma (46 in 48 balls, with three fours and a six) and Markram had a 101-run stand. Markram struck his fourth ODI ton and first as an opener, scoring 110 in 98 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes.

Another partnership of 92 runs between Matthew Breetzke (68 in 64 balls, with five fours) and Dewald Brevis (54 in 34 balls, with a four and five sixes) changed the game in favour of the Proteas.

In the end, despite Nandre Burger and Tony de Zorzi's injuries making things easier for India, Keshav Maharaj (10*) and Corbin Bosch (25*) took SA to a memorable win with four wickets and four balls in hand.

Arshdeep Singh (2/54) was the top bowler for India, while Harshit Rana (1/70) figures changed for the worse after one poor over. Prasidh Krishna's poor show, conceding 82 in 8.2 overs, was a massive point of difference in SA's win. An exciting decider awaits on Saturday. (ANI)

