Mexican Peso Holds Its Ground As IPC Takes A Breather
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Peso trades near 18.29 per dollar as a weaker global dollar offsets softer Mexican data and remittance fatigue.
The IPC slips 0.35% despite a strong year, with telcos, food groups and homebuilders leading the pullback.
Charts show a firm but tiring peso and an equity rally pausing near record highs as investors eye wages, growth and central banks.
The Mexican peso wakes up steady around 18.29 per dollar, almost unchanged from Wednesday's close, after another session in which global dollar weakness met increasingly mixed local fundamentals.
The dollar index has slid toward 99 on expectations of a U.S. rate cut next week, keeping carry trades in high-yielding currencies like the peso attractive.
Under the surface, some pillars of the Mexican story look less solid. Fixed investment fell 0.3% month-on-month and 6.7% year-on-year in September, and remittances have now declined for seven straight months.
A newly announced 13% minimum-wage hike for 2026 pleases political supporters but quietly worries businesses that already face high labour costs and regulatory uncertainty.
Banxico 's 8% policy rate still delivers fat real yields, yet strategists increasingly talk about a gentle depreciation path ahead rather than endless peso strength.
Technically, USD/MXN's four-hour chart shows a base forming around 18.25–18.30, with MACD turning up from negative and RSI climbing out of near-oversold territory.
On the daily and weekly charts, however, the broader trend still favours a strong peso within its long-term 16–22 range, suggesting more sideways consolidation than sudden collapse.
Equities told a slightly different story. The S&P/BMV IPC slipped 0.35% to 63,597 points, bucking modest gains on Wall Street even as the index still boasts a roughly 28% advance this year.
Turnover reached about 189 million shares and 14 billion pesos, with 389 stocks rising and 264 falling. Five notable losers set the tone: América Móvil, Arca Continental, Bimbo, homebuilder Corpovael and restaurant operator CMR all dropped between about 2% and 3.5%.
On the winning side, energy producer Vista Oil & Gas jumped 4.6%, miner Autlán 3.4% and airline Volaris 3.3%, signalling selective appetite for hard-asset and travel plays linked to real economic activity rather than politically driven consumption.
For now, Mexico remains a high-carry, equity-rally story-but one where disciplined policy and investment clarity will matter more than ever as the easy phase of the post-pandemic recovery fades.
