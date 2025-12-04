403
Turkish Defense firm ASFAT sells warship to Romania
(MENAFN) Turkish defense company ASFAT has signed an agreement to export a warship to Romania, marking a milestone for Türkiye’s defense industry. The deal involves the TCG Akhisar, completed in 2024 at the Istanbul Shipyard Command. According to Turkish defense sources, this is the first time Türkiye has exported a warship to a NATO and EU member state, highlighting the growing international reach of Turkish military technology.
ASFAT described the sale as a demonstration of the reliability, quality, and technological expertise of both the company and the wider Turkish defense sector. In its statement, ASFAT emphasized that military cooperation between Türkiye and Romania has now reached a new level, reflecting strengthened strategic ties between the two nations.
The inclusion of the TCG Akhisar in the Romanian Navy’s inventory as a corvette is expected to enhance regional maritime security and contribute to the modernization of Romania’s naval forces. The company added that the sale underscores Türkiye’s growing role as a reliable defense partner in NATO and the wider European region.
