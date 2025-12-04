403
SOS Louisiana Launches @Labizsos Podcast In Effort To Preserve Local Businesses And Jobs
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Save Our Shops Louisiana, a mission-driven initiative dedicated to preserving Louisiana's legacy businesses through acquisition and continued operations, is proud to announce the launch of the LABizSOS Podcast, premiering January 28, 2026.
The podcast will spotlight real stories from Louisiana business owners, explore succession planning and valuation strategies, and offer practical tools to help founders transition their companies with dignity and impact.
“We're not just acquiring businesses - we're preserving legacies,” said Scott Carrington, founder of Save Our Shops Louisiana.“Every shop, service, and storefront represents jobs, families, and community identity. Our goal is to ensure those stories continue.”
🛠️ What SOS Louisiana Offers:
Acquisition of small businesses with a focus on continuity and community impact
Educational content on business succession, legacy planning, and local economics
A pathway for a new generation of business leaders to gain business ownership
A platform for brokers, founders, and community leaders to share insights
📣 Call for Nominations
SOS Louisiana is currently accepting nominations for businesses to be featured on the podcast. Deadline: December 23, 2025 Nominators will receive exclusive SOS Louisiana merchandise as a thank-you for supporting the mission.
📍 How to Participate
Subscribe to our podcast at @LABizSOS or Visit to nominate a business, subscribe to the podcast, or learn more about the Save Our Shops initiative.
