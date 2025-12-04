403
Poland Reports Increase in Measles Cases
(MENAFN) A rapidly escalating measles outbreak has gripped southeastern Poland, with confirmed infections climbing to 26 cases across the Podkarpackie region, health authorities announced Tuesday.
The current cluster initially surfaced in late November, media reported, with 15 additional infections emerging in the subsequent week—signaling an aggressive transmission pattern that has prompted urgent containment efforts from public health officials.
