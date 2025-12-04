403
Spain Greenlights Strategy to Combat Influenza, COVID-19
(MENAFN) Spain has greenlit a unified nationwide strategy to combat influenza, COVID-19, and additional respiratory infections, following unanimous approval from the Health Ministry and all 17 autonomous regional health authorities.
Health Minister Monica Garcia announced the breakthrough agreement via X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, declaring the rollout of coordinated defensive measures across the nation.
"We approved, together with all the autonomous communities, a Common Protocol against flu, COVID, and other respiratory infections," Garcia posted on the US social media platform.
The comprehensive framework mandates four core interventions: remote work arrangements, mask protocols, vaccination campaigns, and enhanced ventilation systems targeting these illnesses.
Garcia emphasized the life-saving potential of workplace flexibility and protective equipment within medical facilities, stating that teleworking or masks in healthcare centers "save lives."
The minister celebrated the historic consensus, adding: "We said it was necessary and possible. And we have achieved it."
This marks a significant policy shift as Spain consolidates its regional health responses into a single, coordinated national approach against seasonal and emerging respiratory threats.
